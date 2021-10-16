Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/death-toll-from-kandahar-mosque-bombing-rises-to-63-1089969291.html
Death Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
Death Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
KABUL (Sputnik) – The number of people killed in the bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar has risen to 63, a source in a local hospital said... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T11:07+0000
2021-10-16T11:07+0000
afghanistan
news
afghanistan
death toll
attack
mosque
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089948709_0:124:3071:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_07ad0049f220bcec68aedbd7e2190194.jpg
The number of injured people stands at 83, the source added.Three suicide attackers staged the deadly bombing in Kandahar on Friday, while the fourth opened fire at the worshippers.SITE Intelligence Group, a security firm researching terror groups, shared a statement attributed to Islamic State-Khorasan (banned in Russia), in which the Islamist group said it was behind what it called a double suicide bombing.This was the second deadly attack by an affiliated Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia) on a Shia mosque in more than a week. A suicide bombing of a packed mosque in the northern Kunduz province killed more than 60 last Friday.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089948709_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89a740ebb7ce553b5c8505dc328e89f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, afghanistan, death toll, attack, mosque

Death Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63

11:07 GMT 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JAVED TANVEERMembers of Taliban stand guard near a Shiite mosque in Kandahar province on October 15, 2021, after at least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when explosions hit a Shiite mosque
Members of Taliban stand guard near a Shiite mosque in Kandahar province on October 15, 2021, after at least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when explosions hit a Shiite mosque - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JAVED TANVEER
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) – The number of people killed in the bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar has risen to 63, a source in a local hospital said on Saturday.
The number of injured people stands at 83, the source added.
Three suicide attackers staged the deadly bombing in Kandahar on Friday, while the fourth opened fire at the worshippers.
SITE Intelligence Group, a security firm researching terror groups, shared a statement attributed to Islamic State-Khorasan (banned in Russia), in which the Islamist group said it was behind what it called a double suicide bombing.
This was the second deadly attack by an affiliated Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia) on a Shia mosque in more than a week. A suicide bombing of a packed mosque in the northern Kunduz province killed more than 60 last Friday.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:24 GMTNorth Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
11:07 GMTDeath Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
11:02 GMTFrench Politician: US Has Moral and Legal Obligation to Unblock Afghan Assets & Let the Nation Be
10:59 GMT‘Killed Serving the People’: UK Media Shows Rare Display of Cross-Party Unity in Tribute to Dead MP
10:50 GMTIs Russia in Danger of Running Out of Gold Deposits?
09:08 GMTUS-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pressure Turkey, Dominate East Mediterranean
09:02 GMTAustrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots
09:00 GMTNASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
09:00 GMTPremier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight
08:55 GMTUK Police Ordered to Immediately Review MPs' Security Arrangements After Fatal David Amess Stabbing
08:30 GMTSeveral Dead and Dozens Injured: What Was Behind Thursday's Bloody Events in Lebanon?
07:33 GMTISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
07:16 GMTAnother Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
07:12 GMTNetflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say
06:08 GMTFour Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station
05:59 GMTBiden Admits He Will Have to 'Build Back Better' With Less, Is ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’
05:45 GMT‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
04:34 GMTJapan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
04:31 GMTMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
04:30 GMTWatch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day