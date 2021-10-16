https://sputniknews.com/20211016/dalit-man-lynched-tortured-at-farmers-protest-site-for-desecrating-holy-book-accused-surrenders-1089965303.html

Dalit Man Lynched, Tortured at Farmers' Protest Site for Desecrating Holy Book, Accused Surrenders

Dalit Man Lynched, Tortured at Farmers' Protest Site for Desecrating Holy Book, Accused Surrenders

On Friday, the body of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit farm labourer in his mid-thirties from the Indian state of Punjab, was found tied to a barricade at a farmers'... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T13:03+0000

2021-10-16T13:03+0000

2021-10-16T13:03+0000

new delhi

delhi

protest

farmer

india

protest

farmers

dalit

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081396084_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aa467e38d018823c977b72e9e373d402.jpg

Indian Police on Saturday said they had arrested Sarvjit Singh, a Nihang Sikh, for the brutal murder of Dalit man Lakhbir Singh.Sarvjit Singh was detained by the police on Friday night after he claimed to have tortured Lakhbir Singh for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book."We are probing his [Sarvjit Singh] role in the murder, " a senior police official, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, told reporters. "The claim of desecration of holy book at the Singhu border is yet to be verified. It is a matter of investigation."Earlier on Friday, a video clip was doing the rounds on social media showing Lakhbir Singh with a severed hand. People can be heard accusing him of desecrating the holy book.Nihang Sikhs usually wear a blue robe and turban with a sword hanging off their waist."His [victim's] hand was cut off at the wrist, and a foot bore serious injuries. Altogether, there were over ten injury marks inflicted by sharp-edged weapons. His assailants allegedly dragged him for a few metres before he was tied with ropes to the barricade. His body is sent for the postmortem," another police official – Sandeep Khiwar – told reporters on Friday.Hours after the murder, Samyukht Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 43-farmers unions co-ordinating the ongoing protests on Delhi's border, urged strict action against the culprit."We will corporate with the police and district administration," SKM said in a statement. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for eleven months all over the country in a bid to abolish three contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led federal government last year.

new delhi

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

new delhi, delhi, protest, farmer, india, protest, farmers, dalit, india