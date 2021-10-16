https://sputniknews.com/20211016/austrians-invited-to-presidential-palace-for-covid-19-shots-1089966915.html

Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited citizens on Saturday to come by on October 26 and get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in...

"If you have always wanted to see the Hofburg from the inside and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, then come by… And then I invite you to stroll through the presidential office. Be there on October 26, our National Day," he said in a video message.The Hofburg, once the main imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty, will throw the doors open to registered visitors from noon until 6 p.m. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be available.

