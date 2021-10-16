https://sputniknews.com/20211016/at-least-10-people-died-18-missing-in-indias-kerala-state-due-to-bad-weather---reports-1089976557.html

At Least 10 People Died, 18 Missing in India's Kerala State Due to Bad Weather - Reports

NEW DELHI, October 16 (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died and 18 others went missing as a result of landslides and flooding caused by rainstorms in the Indian... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

Heavy downpours have been ongoing across the state since Friday night, filling many dams in the vicinity to the brim. Some of the areas are expected to witness high velocity winds, with weather experts believing Saturday night is crucial for the state, Hindustan Times newspaper reported.The state government is now seeking the help of the army, air force and navy for rescue and relief operations, as well as closely monitoring the water level in all dams.The Kerala government has also decided to stop the ongoing pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill temple due to bad weather, the newspaper said, adding that all colleges and higher education facilities in Kerala will open only on Wednesday.At least 5,000 families have been transported to relief camps across the state.

