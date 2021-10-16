Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/another-day-another-blunder-psaki-to-choose-words-more-carefully-after-ethics-watchdog-complaint-1089965057.html
Another Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
Another Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), an ethics watchdog, slammed Jen Psaki's comments from the White House podium as appearing to... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T07:16+0000
2021-10-16T07:16+0000
joe biden
jen psaki
us
virginia
terry mcauliffe
jill biden
citizens for responsibility and ethics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083394407_0:135:2899:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_3fd78f4262aac0c799fd6a52bf14fddc.jpg
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is no stranger to verbal faux pas while in an official capacity, has promised to "choose my words more carefully".The contrite response was prompted by a Friday complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The non-profit claimed she had violated the 1939 Hatch Act.The Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities is a United States federal law that prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.The nonpartisan US government ethics and accountability watchdog urged the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Psaki for comments made from the White House podium on Thursday.Psaki was responding to a question about the Virginia gubernatorial race and attempted to play safe at the start, acknowledging she needed "to be a little careful about how much political analysis I do".But the former State Department spokeswoman under ex-President Barack Obama then proceeded to do exactly the opposite as she blurted out:Psaki added:CREW underscored that there was "no question" Psaki was speaking in her official capacity when she weighed in on the tight race for governor among Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, attempting a comeback, and Republican Glenn Youngkin.In response, Psaki, who during her tenure as spokesperson for the US State Department became something of a meme-generator due to her perceived geopolitical gaffes during press briefings, was cited by Fox News as saying:President Joe Biden campaigned for McAuliffe in July, while First Lady Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Friday, saying, “Virginia needs someone who will work toward progress, not refight the battles of our past,” and praising McAuliffe’s track record as governor from 2013 to 2017.The latest CBS News polling released this week shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin by just three points, feeding into democrats' concerns ahead of the midterms.
Why wasn't she fired on the spot? C'mon JObama.
1
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
2
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083394407_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0b5b4740fc0d585b41ec93470f5ebf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, jen psaki, us, virginia, terry mcauliffe, jill biden, citizens for responsibility and ethics

Another Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint

07:16 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Leah MillisWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news confrence at the White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news confrence at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), an ethics watchdog, slammed Jen Psaki's comments from the White House podium as appearing to violate the Hatch Act, which forbids officials from using their "official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election".
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is no stranger to verbal faux pas while in an official capacity, has promised to "choose my words more carefully".
The contrite response was prompted by a Friday complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The non-profit claimed she had violated the 1939 Hatch Act.
The Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities is a United States federal law that prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.
The nonpartisan US government ethics and accountability watchdog urged the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Psaki for comments made from the White House podium on Thursday.
Psaki was responding to a question about the Virginia gubernatorial race and attempted to play safe at the start, acknowledging she needed "to be a little careful about how much political analysis I do".
But the former State Department spokeswoman under ex-President Barack Obama then proceeded to do exactly the opposite as she blurted out:
"Look, I think the president, of course, wants former Governor McAuliffe to be the future governor of Virginia. There is alignment on a lot of their agenda, whether it is the need to invest in rebuilding our roads, rails, and bridges, or making it easier for women to rejoin the workforce."
Psaki added:
"We’re going to do everything we can to help former Governor McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing."
CREW underscored that there was "no question" Psaki was speaking in her official capacity when she weighed in on the tight race for governor among Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, attempting a comeback, and Republican Glenn Youngkin.
"By mixing official government business with support of a candidate for partisan political office in the weeks before the election and engaging in political activity while on duty, Ms. Psaki appears to have used her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election, political activity that is prohibited by law," stated CREW in the complaint.
In response, Psaki, who during her tenure as spokesperson for the US State Department became something of a meme-generator due to her perceived geopolitical gaffes during press briefings, was cited by Fox News as saying:
“While the president has publicly expressed his support for McAuliffe, we’ll leave it to the press and the campaign to provide commentary on the race. I take ethics very seriously and will choose my words more carefully moving forward."
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 23, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 23, 2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
President Joe Biden campaigned for McAuliffe in July, while First Lady Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Friday, saying, “Virginia needs someone who will work toward progress, not refight the battles of our past,” and praising McAuliffe’s track record as governor from 2013 to 2017.
The latest CBS News polling released this week shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin by just three points, feeding into democrats' concerns ahead of the midterms.
313000
Discuss
Popular comments
Why wasn't she fired on the spot? C'mon JObama.
TruePatriot
16 October, 10:46 GMT1
000000
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
dwdaniel walmper
16 October, 11:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:33 GMTISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
07:16 GMTAnother Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
07:12 GMTNetflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say
06:08 GMTFour Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station
05:59 GMTBiden Admits He Will Have to 'Build Back Better' With Less, Is ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’
05:45 GMT‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
04:34 GMTJapan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
04:31 GMTMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
04:30 GMTWatch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day
04:09 GMTUS Commits to Condolence Payments for Family of 10 Civilians Killed in Botched Kabul Drone Strike
04:08 GMTShots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
04:05 GMTFormer Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
04:00 GMTMacron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot
03:28 GMTNike Exec Confesses to Murder, Gang Affiliation During Teenage Years
03:07 GMTBill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman
03:00 GMTBiden Measures No Quick Fix for US Supply Chain Weakened by Years of Offshoring - Experts
02:46 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent
02:28 GMTSupreme Elders
01:49 GMTJupiter-Like Planet Orbiting Dead Star Offers Glimpse Into Future of Our Solar System
01:26 GMTLights Out: Biden's Clean Electricity Program May Be Gutted Amid Manchin Standoff