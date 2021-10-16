https://sputniknews.com/20211016/another-day-another-blunder-psaki-to-choose-words-more-carefully-after-ethics-watchdog-complaint-1089965057.html

Another Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), an ethics watchdog, slammed Jen Psaki's comments from the White House podium as appearing to...

joe biden

jen psaki

us

virginia

terry mcauliffe

jill biden

citizens for responsibility and ethics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is no stranger to verbal faux pas while in an official capacity, has promised to "choose my words more carefully".The contrite response was prompted by a Friday complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The non-profit claimed she had violated the 1939 Hatch Act.The Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities is a United States federal law that prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.The nonpartisan US government ethics and accountability watchdog urged the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Psaki for comments made from the White House podium on Thursday.Psaki was responding to a question about the Virginia gubernatorial race and attempted to play safe at the start, acknowledging she needed "to be a little careful about how much political analysis I do".But the former State Department spokeswoman under ex-President Barack Obama then proceeded to do exactly the opposite as she blurted out:Psaki added:CREW underscored that there was "no question" Psaki was speaking in her official capacity when she weighed in on the tight race for governor among Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, attempting a comeback, and Republican Glenn Youngkin.In response, Psaki, who during her tenure as spokesperson for the US State Department became something of a meme-generator due to her perceived geopolitical gaffes during press briefings, was cited by Fox News as saying:President Joe Biden campaigned for McAuliffe in July, while First Lady Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Friday, saying, “Virginia needs someone who will work toward progress, not refight the battles of our past,” and praising McAuliffe’s track record as governor from 2013 to 2017.The latest CBS News polling released this week shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin by just three points, feeding into democrats' concerns ahead of the midterms.

TruePatriot Why wasn't she fired on the spot? C'mon JObama. 1

Svetlana Ekimenko

