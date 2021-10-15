World Bank Chief Says Held 'Informative' Talks With Overchuck on Energy, Climate, Debt

"This afternoon, I was pleased to welcome Russian DPM Alexei Overchuk to the World Bank," Malpass said in a tweet on Thursday. "We held informative talks on several issues, including IDA20, comprehensive approaches to debt and debt transparency, energy sector reforms & climate change."In a separate statement, the World Bank said Malpass welcomed Overchuk's views on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate across countries. The bank also said the two discussed low-income country financing.Malpass and Overchuk also discussed important global issues including the implementation of the G20 Common Framework to deal with sovereign debt issues in low-income countries. Moreover, Malpass encouraged Russia to provide loan-by-loan data to the World Bank's Debtor Reporting System, the statement said.Malpass affirmed the World Bank's willingness to support Russia's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and work towards carbon neutrality, the statement said.Earlier on Thursday, Overchuk also had separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry.
