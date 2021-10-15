https://sputniknews.com/20211015/us-to-require-vaccination-from-foreign-visitors-beginning-8-november-1089952216.html

US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House confirmed on Friday that foreign nationals will have to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in... 15.10.2021

"The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," Munoz wrote on Twitter.Earlier in the day, The Telegraph reported that the United States is set to lift travel curbs for fully vaccinated visitors beginning 8 November.In September, the Biden administration unveiled plans to scrap restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from the EU, the UK, Brazil, India and a number of other countries, starting November.

