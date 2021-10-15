US Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'

"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," the US military told Reuters in a statement on Friday evening. "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom."
The Pentagon has rejected claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that a US warship was approaching Russian territorial waters on Friday when a Russian warship intercepted it
"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," the US military told Reuters in a statement on Friday evening. "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom."