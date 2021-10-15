Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/us-military-claim-that-american-destroyer-threatened-to-violate-russias-maritime-border-false-1089958531.html
US Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
The Pentagon has rejected claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that a US warship was approaching Russian territorial waters on Friday when a Russian warship... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," the US military told Reuters in a statement on Friday evening. "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom."
21:35 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 15.10.2021)
Morgan Artyukhina
The Pentagon has rejected claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that a US warship was approaching Russian territorial waters on Friday when a Russian warship intercepted it
"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," the US military told Reuters in a statement on Friday evening. "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom."
