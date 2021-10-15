Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Suspected Blood Infection
US, Israeli Navies Reportedly Mapped Out Joint Actions to Counter Iran
US, Israeli Navies Reportedly Mapped Out Joint Actions to Counter Iran
A series of meetings between the US and Israeli navies focused on new joint coordination efforts to combat Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, it was... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
Last week, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Fifth Fleet, traveled to Israel and met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, Commander of the Israel Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, and other high-ranking officers of the Israeli Navy.The meetings’ primary focus was how to curb and counteract the threat posed by Iran in the region, Breaking Defense reported. The two navies ironed out how to counter Iran’s manned and unmanned fast attack boats.An Israeli source relayed to the outlet that the two sides will have “open channels” that will allow the two navies to engage in combined operations.The meetings are part of the US transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The shift sees Israel’s joint naval operations with the US shift from the Mediterranean, as it was under EUCOM, to the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean under CENTCOM.With Israel’s naval capabilities becoming more important to its defense, their navy has garnered a large share of the nation’s defense funding. Israel has acquired German submarines and warships, Saar 6 corvettes and Dolphin 2 advanced submarines in recent years in order to bolster their maritime defenses.The Saar 6 corvettes will carry a combined air defense system, a naval extension of Israel’s Iron Dome.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-reportedly-pressing-israel-on-security-concerns-over-chinese-built-port-in-haifa-1089721985.html
This is funny. The israeli navy contribution to this "israeli-usn" force is a chihuahua barking out orders from the prow of a dingy. The rally pathethic aspect of this is that the chihuahua is in command. This brown article is from an israeli propaganda pov. Thumbs down. A bit of irony is the main israeli naval asset is a few subs they blackmailed from their german colonials. Their surface navy is garbage. Remarkably like nazi germany in WW2, their b buds then, relying on subs primarily, the israelis think they can stealth their way to victory.
1
us navy, israeli navy

US, Israeli Navies Reportedly Mapped Out Joint Actions to Counter Iran

01:06 GMT 15.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Israel Navy Strike Gaza from the Sea Israel Navy Strike Gaza from the Sea
 Israel Navy Strike Gaza from the Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Israel Navy Strike Gaza from the Sea
Nevin Brown
All materials
A series of meetings between the US and Israeli navies focused on new joint coordination efforts to combat Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, it was detailed on Wednesday.
Last week, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Fifth Fleet, traveled to Israel and met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, Commander of the Israel Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, and other high-ranking officers of the Israeli Navy.
The meetings' primary focus was how to curb and counteract the threat posed by Iran in the region, Breaking Defense reported. The two navies ironed out how to counter Iran's manned and unmanned fast attack boats.
An Israeli source relayed to the outlet that the two sides will have "open channels" that will allow the two navies to engage in combined operations.
An Israeli military boat makes its way past cranes along the docks of the port of the northern city of Haifa, on June 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
US Reportedly Pressing Israel on Security Concerns Over Chinese-Built Port in Haifa
6 October, 21:16 GMT
The meetings are part of the US transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The shift sees Israel's joint naval operations with the US shift from the Mediterranean, as it was under EUCOM, to the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean under CENTCOM.
With Israel's naval capabilities becoming more important to its defense, their navy has garnered a large share of the nation's defense funding. Israel has acquired German submarines and warships, Saar 6 corvettes and Dolphin 2 advanced submarines in recent years in order to bolster their maritime defenses.
The Saar 6 corvettes will carry a combined air defense system, a naval extension of Israel's Iron Dome.
Popular comments
This is funny. The israeli navy contribution to this "israeli-usn" force is a chihuahua barking out orders from the prow of a dingy. The rally pathethic aspect of this is that the chihuahua is in command. This brown article is from an israeli propaganda pov. Thumbs down. A bit of irony is the main israeli naval asset is a few subs they blackmailed from their german colonials. Their surface navy is garbage. Remarkably like nazi germany in WW2, their b buds then, relying on subs primarily, the israelis think they can stealth their way to victory.
vtvot tak
15 October, 04:30 GMT
