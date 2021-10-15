Registration was successful!
BREAKING: US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation
US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation
US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation
Texas abortion law - in effect since September 1 - completely prohibits abortions for pregnancies in which a heartbeat is detected. The restrictive state law... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit voted 2-1, in favor of granting a stay pending appeal in United States v. Texas.
US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation

01:44 GMT 15.10.2021
Texas abortion law - in effect since September 1 - completely prohibits abortions for pregnancies in which a heartbeat is detected. The restrictive state law does not make exceptions for survivors of sexual trauma, such as rape, incest or other abuses.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit voted 2-1, in favor of granting a stay pending appeal in United States v. Texas.
