US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation

US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation

Texas abortion law - in effect since September 1 - completely prohibits abortions for pregnancies in which a heartbeat is detected. The restrictive state law... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit voted 2-1, in favor of granting a stay pending appeal in United States v. Texas.

