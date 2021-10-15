US Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation

Texas abortion law - in effect since September 1 - completely prohibits abortions for pregnancies in which a heartbeat is detected. The restrictive state law does not make exceptions for survivors of sexual trauma, such as rape, incest or other abuses.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit voted 2-1, in favor of granting a stay pending appeal in United States v. Texas.
Now: Texas's 6-week abortion ban SB 8 will remain in effect for now – the 5th Circuit has granted a longer-term stay that will keep a district court injunction paused while Texas pursues its appeal. The order is 2-1 with Judge Carl Stewart dissenting. pic.twitter.com/1rKPc3iENu