NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
Trump Wants 'Election Fraud' Solved, Before the 2024 Election
Trump Wants 'Election Fraud' Solved, Before the 2024 Election
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US setting a new record for the number of deaths by drug overdose, and Netflix defending the Dave Chappelle comedy special 'Closer' from protests.
Trump Wants 'Election Fraud' Solved, Before The 2024 Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the U.S. setting a new record for the number of deaths by drug overdose, and Netflix defending the Dave Chappelle comedy special 'Closer' from protests.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Polish Independence, Supply Chain Issues, and Possible Terrorist Attack in NorwayKeri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Youtube Censorship, Dave Chappelle, and the Divided States of AmericaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about problems in the EU, energy costs going up, and inflation in Europe. Peter discussed the recent bow and arrow attack in Norway and the authorities investigating it as a possible terrorist attack. Peter talked about the Polish constitution and the growing tension between the EU &amp; Poland.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about Netflix defending Dave Chappelle, calling out lies, and possible secession within America. Keri spoke about the ideological left going after Dave Chappelle and the supposed dangers in his new comedy special. Keri talked about Americans' lack of ability to decipher psychology from ideology and the need for individual accountability.Also, former President of the United States Donald Trump continues to protest the 2020 election results.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
the backstory

Trump Wants 'Election Fraud' Solved, Before the 2024 Election

09:44 GMT 15.10.2021
Trump Wants 'Election Fraud' Solved, Before The 2024 Election
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US setting a new record for the number of deaths by drug overdose, and Netflix defending the Dave Chappelle comedy special 'Closer' from protests.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Polish Independence, Supply Chain Issues, and Possible Terrorist Attack in Norway
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Youtube Censorship, Dave Chappelle, and the Divided States of America
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about problems in the EU, energy costs going up, and inflation in Europe. Peter discussed the recent bow and arrow attack in Norway and the authorities investigating it as a possible terrorist attack. Peter talked about the Polish constitution and the growing tension between the EU & Poland.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about Netflix defending Dave Chappelle, calling out lies, and possible secession within America. Keri spoke about the ideological left going after Dave Chappelle and the supposed dangers in his new comedy special. Keri talked about Americans' lack of ability to decipher psychology from ideology and the need for individual accountability.
Also, former President of the United States Donald Trump continues to protest the 2020 election results.
