They Finally Found It: Netizens Spot 'Mount Clitoris' on Google Maps
The mountain is, apparently, more popularly known as Mount Mogao, with one social media user suggesting that “a typographer with a wicked sense of hum” is responsible for the landmark’s other name.
A number of social media users ended up rather amused after discovering a landmark in the Philippines, whose name resembles that of a particular feature of female anatomy, The Sun reports.
So-called Mount Clitoris, as it is branded on Google Maps, is located in the Taidan municipality of the Mountain Province, about 270 kilometres north of the Philippines’ capital Manila.
As the Travel My Globe website notes, the mountain is, in fact, more popularly known as Mount Mogao, with one netizen explaining that “a typographer with a wicked sense of hum called it Mt. Clitoris & the trolls took over leaving reviews of it all over the interwebs.”
This "geographic discovery" on digital maps was apparently made as early as August, with netizens dropping snarky and amused remarks on Twitter about the landmark in question.
The aforementioned mountain is not the only location in the world bearing a name that might potentially be regarded as risqué by some – for example, a small community called Dildo exists in Canada on the island of Newfoundland.