Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/the-neoliberal-economy-and-consumption-as-politics-1089933210.html
The Neoliberal Economy and Consumption as Politics
The Neoliberal Economy and Consumption as Politics
Worldwide Labor Demonstrations Against Phillip Morris, Community Control Over Food Production, Afghanistan Suffers From Unofficial Sanctions 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T09:44+0000
2021-10-15T09:52+0000
afghanistan
labor
hunger
by any means necessary
davechappelle
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089933162_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_901669d6729bbdf111f87d95f51d1cdb.png
The Neoliberal Economy and Consumption as Politics
Worldwide Labor Demonstrations Against Phillip Morris, Community Control Over Food Production, Afghanistan Suffers From Unofficial Sanctions
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Monica Cruz, labor reporter with BreakThrough News to discuss an international day of action led by employees of Phillip Morris, the importance of solidarity among international workers and the need to globalize resistance to exploitation, how the Phillip Morris action fits into the context of the rising tide of workers struggle in the US, and the connections between labor, class, and race and their importance in building a working-class movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Celina Della Croce, Coordinator of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to discuss an upcoming anti-imperialist week of action focused on food sovereignty, the connections between food and imperialism, how food sovereignty presents a radical shift in thinking around food and community control over food.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sohrob Aslamy, a doctoral candidate at Syracuse University in the Department of Geography and the environment to discuss the economic crisis and hunger in Afghanistan, how the US invasion and the unofficial sanctions imposed by organizations like the World Bank have contributed to the crisis, the Taliban’s inability to handle these issues, and the possibility of the rise of extremist groups like ISIS as a result of these unofficial sanctions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the emergence of both progressive and reactionary movements in the midst of major contradictions within the ruling class and intensifying crises of capitalism, the continued fallout from the Dave Chappelle special on Netflix and the false concern over cancel culture from the ruling class, and how capitalist culture and consumption informs politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089933162_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_140fc9d8862c1a5aa22fc8f84eaf610a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, labor, hunger, by any means necessary, davechappelle, аудио, radio

The Neoliberal Economy and Consumption as Politics

09:44 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 15.10.2021)
The Neoliberal Economy and Consumption as Politics
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Worldwide Labor Demonstrations Against Phillip Morris, Community Control Over Food Production, Afghanistan Suffers From Unofficial Sanctions
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Monica Cruz, labor reporter with BreakThrough News to discuss an international day of action led by employees of Phillip Morris, the importance of solidarity among international workers and the need to globalize resistance to exploitation, how the Phillip Morris action fits into the context of the rising tide of workers struggle in the US, and the connections between labor, class, and race and their importance in building a working-class movement.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Celina Della Croce, Coordinator of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to discuss an upcoming anti-imperialist week of action focused on food sovereignty, the connections between food and imperialism, how food sovereignty presents a radical shift in thinking around food and community control over food.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sohrob Aslamy, a doctoral candidate at Syracuse University in the Department of Geography and the environment to discuss the economic crisis and hunger in Afghanistan, how the US invasion and the unofficial sanctions imposed by organizations like the World Bank have contributed to the crisis, the Taliban’s inability to handle these issues, and the possibility of the rise of extremist groups like ISIS as a result of these unofficial sanctions.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the emergence of both progressive and reactionary movements in the midst of major contradictions within the ruling class and intensifying crises of capitalism, the continued fallout from the Dave Chappelle special on Netflix and the false concern over cancel culture from the ruling class, and how capitalist culture and consumption informs politics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTNASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh
09:51 GMTBrexit Minister Says EU Proposal on NI Protocol ‘Ultimately Unacceptable’ Without Change in ECJ Role
09:05 GMTAt Least 32 Killed, About 53 Injured in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Source Says
08:58 GMTCOVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results
08:23 GMTLinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China Over Restrictive Regulations
08:22 GMTEurope's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty', UN Agency Chief Says
08:20 GMTKenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
08:12 GMTAustralian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne
08:10 GMTDussehra Festival: Indian Celebs Share One Social Evil They Wish to Eradicate For a Better World
07:53 GMTBrent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018
07:35 GMTBiden Commission Split on Expanding Supreme Court But Says Justices’ Tenure 'Merits Consideration’
07:07 GMTNorwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services
06:58 GMTTaliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan, Spokesman Says
06:55 GMTUnextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadly Fire in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Reports Say
06:39 GMTDanish Comedy Postponed Due to Uncanny Similarities With Kongsberg Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree
06:16 GMTDeputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts
05:49 GMTQueen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26