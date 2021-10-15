https://sputniknews.com/20211015/taliban-confirms-participation-in-moscow-format-meeting-on-afghanistan-1089954671.html

Taliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

Taliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

KABUL (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T15:51+0000

2021-10-15T15:51+0000

2021-10-15T15:53+0000

news

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083361235_0:0:2871:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_01e223b39e18dc432d07dce889e1d167.jpg

The delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Balkhi wrote on Twitter. According to his statement, the Taliban plans to hold negotiations with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest during their visit to Moscow.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, moscow