Taliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
Taliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
KABUL (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on...
The delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Balkhi wrote on Twitter. According to his statement, the Taliban plans to hold negotiations with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest during their visit to Moscow.
Taliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

15:51 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 15.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Екатерина Чеснокова / Go to the photo bankTaliban envoys in Moscow before the start of a press conference. 9 July, 2021.
KABUL (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on 20 October, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Friday.
The delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Balkhi wrote on Twitter.
According to his statement, the Taliban plans to hold negotiations with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest during their visit to Moscow.
