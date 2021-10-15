Registration was successful!
Taliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan, Spokesman Says
"Cutting down forests, selling and transporting timber is strictly prohibited. Security agencies and provincial authorities must prevent it," Mujahid tweeted overnight.Forests make up only 5% of Afghanistan's territory. Most of the forests are located in the mountainous Hindu Kush area in the country's east and are guarded by local Pashtun clans.The move can be seen as an attempt to win over tribes in eastern Afghanistan.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in early September and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Taliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan, Spokesman Says

06:58 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYVahdat, a Taliban soldier and former prisoner, sits on a chair at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, September 23, 2021. Picture taken September 23, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Vahdat, a Taliban soldier and former prisoner, sits on a chair at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, September 23, 2021. Picture taken September 23, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have outlawed logging and timber trade in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban-run council of ministers, announced on Twitter.
"Cutting down forests, selling and transporting timber is strictly prohibited. Security agencies and provincial authorities must prevent it," Mujahid tweeted overnight.
Forests make up only 5% of Afghanistan's territory. Most of the forests are located in the mountainous Hindu Kush area in the country's east and are guarded by local Pashtun clans.
The move can be seen as an attempt to win over tribes in eastern Afghanistan.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in early September and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
It is very good news. Planting Opium would be great for US and European folks.
HHess
15 October, 10:30 GMT
