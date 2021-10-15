Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/switzerland-reports-150-deaths-after-vaccination-against-covid-19-1089956301.html
Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swiss drug market supervisory authority, Swissmedic, said on Friday it has registered about 3,000 serious side effects after vaccination... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T18:38+0000
2021-10-15T18:38+0000
news
switzerland
death
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083240087_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e7ad40d73405afdc7686b59d48a4ed5e.jpg
As of October 12, a total of more than 8,700 reports of suspected adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines had been received and were under review by the watchdog. Over 5,700 reports were related to mild side effects and almost 3,000 to severe reactions.Swissmedic clarified that the average age of the deceased was 79.8 years.It also noted that more than 6,000 reports of side effects were associated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, more than 2,500 reports with the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, while for 158 cases it was not indicated which vaccine was used.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083240087_121:0:1828:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_8590e161e99ca77947f9d5d54f4bd000.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, switzerland, death, vaccine

Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19

18:38 GMT 15.10.2021
© Photo : PixabayVaccination
Vaccination - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swiss drug market supervisory authority, Swissmedic, said on Friday it has registered about 3,000 serious side effects after vaccination against coronavirus in the country, and 150 related deaths.
As of October 12, a total of more than 8,700 reports of suspected adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines had been received and were under review by the watchdog. Over 5,700 reports were related to mild side effects and almost 3,000 to severe reactions.
"In 150 serious cases, people died at differing intervals after receiving the vaccine. Despite a chronological correlation, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the vaccination was the cause of death," the agency said in a statement.
Swissmedic clarified that the average age of the deceased was 79.8 years.
It also noted that more than 6,000 reports of side effects were associated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, more than 2,500 reports with the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, while for 158 cases it was not indicated which vaccine was used.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft
17:23 GMTMcConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Scores Ahead of 2022 Midterms?
16:51 GMTChina Launches Manned Spacecraft Shenzhou 13 to National Orbital Station
16:44 GMTNew US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violations
16:32 GMTPerpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say
15:51 GMTTaliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
15:44 GMTUnion Jack At Half Mast Over Downing Street As Boris Johnson Leads Tributes To Murdered Tory MP
15:31 GMTTweets Suggest Biden Should Put ‘Time for Nap’ Sign on His Back as POTUS Ignores Press
15:22 GMT'Squid Games – Russian Edition': Watch People Murdered Before 'Killer' Matryoshka
15:02 GMTTwo Injured in Mexico City's International Airport Shooting
14:22 GMTEU Reportedly Threatens ‘Robust Response’ Such as Blocking UK Energy Supplies Amid NI Protocol Row
14:15 GMTBitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:11 GMTUS to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November
14:05 GMTPeople Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
13:37 GMTWatch Russian Warship Approach Within Hair's Breadth of US Destroyer to Stop Maritime Border Breach
13:15 GMTRussian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
13:13 GMTExoplanet ‘Flooded by Global Ocean’ May Have Potential to Sustain Life, Claim New Studies
13:11 GMTThey Finally Found It: Netizens Spot 'Mount Clitoris' on Google Maps