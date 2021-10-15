https://sputniknews.com/20211015/squid-games--russian-edition-watch-people-murdered-before-killer-matryoshka-1089952547.html

'Squid Games – Russian Edition': Watch People Murdered Before 'Killer' Matryoshka

'Squid Games – Russian Edition': Watch People Murdered Before 'Killer' Matryoshka

The graphic designer’s creation has even earned praise from a cast member of the original “Squid Game." 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T15:22+0000

2021-10-15T15:22+0000

2021-10-15T15:22+0000

video

viral

matryoshka

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103964/49/1039644905_0:200:2931:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_c6737eb95b29a28469a7cdca1dd752e3.jpg

Feoktist Alekseev, a graphic designer from Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) region, has produced a “Russian version” of an infamous scene from the South Korean hit TV series “Squid Game."The series revolves around a group of heavily indebted people trying to survive sadistic games with deadly penalties in the hope of winning a sizeable cash prize.One such game, featured in the scene that caught Alekseev’s attention, features a variation of the kids' game known as “Red Light, Green Light” or “Statues,” where players must reach the end of a field where a person designated as “It” stands.While “It” turns their back on the players and announces “Green Light,” they may move freely; However, once “It” calls out “Red Light” and turns towards the players, anyone seen moving gets sent to the starting line or eliminated – or in case of the “Squid Game,” brutally murdered with one of several sniper rifles. In his work, Alekseev added some Russian flair to the scene, as the murderous giant doll featured in the original – which played the role of “It” – has been replaced with a traditional Matryoshka doll that says the Russian version of the proverb “Slow and Steady Wins the Race” instead of “Red Light.”The graphic artist also noted in his twitter that South Korean actor Heo Sung-tae, member of the “Squid Game” cast, reposted his video on Instagram Stories, labelling it as the “best” in Russian.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

video, viral, matryoshka, squid game