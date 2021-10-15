https://sputniknews.com/20211015/shooting-reported-at-mexico-citys-international-airport-1089953431.html

Two Injured in Mexico City's International Airport Shooting

According to local media, the incident happened when two motorbikes were chasing a car. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

Two people were injured in a shooting outside Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning, the city police said, adding that the injuries are not life-threatening. One of the attackers has been detained, police also said.According to the airport's press service, the incident occurred while two motorbikes were chasing a car and fired at it after the vehicle had driven onto the airport's territory.Air traffic was not affected by the shooting, the press service added.

