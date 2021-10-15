Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/satellite-images-reportedly-show-construction-by-china-at-naval-base-in-cambodia-amid-us-anger-1089946601.html
Satellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
Satellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
Cambodia and China began enhancing security cooperation in 2019, with the US State Department expressing “serious concerns” about the People’s Republic’s... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T10:35+0000
2021-10-15T10:41+0000
cambodia
united states
china
naval base
construction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089944220_0:194:901:700_1920x0_80_0_0_dc431cd55a902817c0b346228a0599f4.jpg
A Washington-based think tank has published and analysed satellite images of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, and concluded that major new construction is taking place at the facility.Studying snaps taken by US private Earth imaging firm Maxar, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative reported that within less than two weeks in the month August, two new buildings were erected along the coast in the base’s northern area – next to two others built earlier this year. Work was also started on a new road from the base’s southeast gate to the new facilities.The United States has expressed serious concerns about China’s military activities at Ream, starting with the publication of reports in US media alleging that Phnom Penh had quietly signed an agreement with Beijing to allow the People’s Liberation Army to station troops and equipment at the facility and expand its power projection capabilities in the Gulf of Thailand and Southeast Asia generally.They Will Ream Us on This OneThis June, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman “sought clarification” about the demolition of two US facilities at Ream “without notification or explanation” and “expressed serious concerns about” China’s alleged military presence at the Cambodian naval base. Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh responded by stressing that Phnom Penh’s cooperation with Beijing is of a “no strings attached” nature, and that China’s assistance was limited to helping to build infrastructure and engagement in dredging operations to allow for larger ships to dock at the base. The minister also stressed that China wouldn’t be the only country to have access to the installation.Also in June, a minor diplomatic spat took place between Phnom Penh and Washington after US defence attache Marcus Ferrara walked out of a tour of Ream after being denied full access to its facilities.Along with the Chinese construction activities at Ream, Chinese real estate companies have invested heavily in the nearby areas for the building of resort facilities. Last year, Cambodia’s Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction announced the creation of a multi-billion dollar resort project in the area.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Cambodia and other Southeast Asian nations last month in a bid to push the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Cambodia has ratified the agreement, becoming the second of ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to do so after Singapore. The new economic agreement, which promises to unite 30 percent of the world’s population and 30 percent of global GDP in a single common market, has also been ratified by China and Japan. For it to step into force, six of ten ASEAN members, and three of five non-ASEAN partners need to ratify it.
https://sputniknews.com/20210611/us-diplomat-denied-full-access-to-cambodia-naval-base-after-washingtons-chinese-presence-remarks-1083127543.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210605/it-is-time-award-winning-rat-retires-after-detecting-over-70-land-mines-in-cambodia-1083077685.html
cambodia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089944220_0:110:901:785_1920x0_80_0_0_4a901f9a8803ab4eb0afada9fcf72bee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cambodia, united states, china, naval base, construction

Satellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger

10:35 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 15.10.2021)
© Photo : AMTI Over the course of August and September, three new buildings have gone up and a new road has been cleared at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, where concerns over possible Chinese military access linger amid Beijing-backed construction
 Over the course of August and September, three new buildings have gone up and a new road has been cleared at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, where concerns over possible Chinese military access linger amid Beijing-backed construction - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© Photo : AMTI
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Cambodia and China began enhancing security cooperation in 2019, with the US State Department expressing “serious concerns” about the People’s Republic’s alleged military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, particularly amid the construction of new facilities at the Ream Naval Base.
A Washington-based think tank has published and analysed satellite images of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, and concluded that major new construction is taking place at the facility.
Studying snaps taken by US private Earth imaging firm Maxar, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative reported that within less than two weeks in the month August, two new buildings were erected along the coast in the base’s northern area – next to two others built earlier this year. Work was also started on a new road from the base’s southeast gate to the new facilities.
A channel was dug along the coast south near one facility, with its purpose unclear. The channel construction took place near the former site of the Cambodian Tactical Headquarters of the National Committee for Maritime Security (NCMS), which was demolished in late 2020 after being built with US help in 2012. Another US facility for the maintenance of rigid-hulled inflatable boats was also torn down in 2020 after operating for just three years.
The United States has expressed serious concerns about China’s military activities at Ream, starting with the publication of reports in US media alleging that Phnom Penh had quietly signed an agreement with Beijing to allow the People’s Liberation Army to station troops and equipment at the facility and expand its power projection capabilities in the Gulf of Thailand and Southeast Asia generally.
They Will Ream Us on This One
This June, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman “sought clarification” about the demolition of two US facilities at Ream “without notification or explanation” and “expressed serious concerns about” China’s alleged military presence at the Cambodian naval base.
Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh responded by stressing that Phnom Penh’s cooperation with Beijing is of a “no strings attached” nature, and that China’s assistance was limited to helping to build infrastructure and engagement in dredging operations to allow for larger ships to dock at the base. The minister also stressed that China wouldn’t be the only country to have access to the installation.
Also in June, a minor diplomatic spat took place between Phnom Penh and Washington after US defence attache Marcus Ferrara walked out of a tour of Ream after being denied full access to its facilities.
Cambodian navy troops walk at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, south-west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 26 July 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2021
US Diplomat Denied Full Access to Cambodia Naval Base After Washington's 'Chinese Presence' Remarks
11 June, 14:56 GMT
Along with the Chinese construction activities at Ream, Chinese real estate companies have invested heavily in the nearby areas for the building of resort facilities. Last year, Cambodia’s Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction announced the creation of a multi-billion dollar resort project in the area.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Cambodia and other Southeast Asian nations last month in a bid to push the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Cambodia has ratified the agreement, becoming the second of ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to do so after Singapore. The new economic agreement, which promises to unite 30 percent of the world’s population and 30 percent of global GDP in a single common market, has also been ratified by China and Japan. For it to step into force, six of ten ASEAN members, and three of five non-ASEAN partners need to ratify it.
Image provided by APOPO captures Magawa searching for land mines, a job the award-winning African pouch rat has been doing for five years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2021
‘It is Time’: Award-Winning Rat Retires After Detecting Over 70 Land Mines in Cambodia
5 June, 01:20 GMT
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTNASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh
09:51 GMTBrexit Minister Says EU Proposal on NI Protocol ‘Ultimately Unacceptable’ Without Change in ECJ Role
09:05 GMTAt Least 32 Killed, About 53 Injured in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Source Says
08:58 GMTCOVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results
08:23 GMTLinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China Over Restrictive Regulations
08:22 GMTEurope's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty', UN Agency Chief Says
08:20 GMTKenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
08:12 GMTAustralian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne
08:10 GMTDussehra Festival: Indian Celebs Share One Social Evil They Wish to Eradicate For a Better World
07:53 GMTBrent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018
07:35 GMTBiden Commission Split on Expanding Supreme Court But Says Justices’ Tenure 'Merits Consideration’
07:07 GMTNorwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services
06:58 GMTTaliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan, Spokesman Says
06:55 GMTUnextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadly Fire in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Reports Say
06:39 GMTDanish Comedy Postponed Due to Uncanny Similarities With Kongsberg Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree
06:16 GMTDeputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts
05:49 GMTQueen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26