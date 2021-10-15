https://sputniknews.com/20211015/russian-warship-blocks-us-navy-vessel-from-violating-russias-maritime-borders-in-sea-of-japan-1089950973.html

Russian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan

Russian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan

The naval maneuvers come in the wake of escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific in the wake of the US-led effort to create a new security pact known as AUKUS... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

A Russian Pacific Fleet warship approached to withing 60 meters of a US destroyer threatening to violate Russia's maritime borders in the Sea of Japan on Friday.Russia's Defence Ministry released a statement: According to the ministry, the Admiral Tributs, an Udaloy-class large anti-submarine ship (classified by NATO as a destroyer), approached the US warship, and after several warnings, began driving the intruding vessel away from Russian waters. The military stressed that the crew of the Chafee had been informed that it was attempting to sail through an area closed to foreign vessels due to Russian-Chinese 'Maritime Interaction-2021' artillery drills being carried out in the area between 14 and 17 October."The Chafee, convinced of the Russian ship crew's determination not to allow it to violate the state border, changed directions, and at 5:50 pm turned around after less than 60 meters were left between it and the Admiral Tributs," the ministry indicated.The military stressed that throughout the incident, the Admiral Tributs remained fully in line with international rules of maritime navigation. It further alleged that the Chafee's actions constituted a "blatant violation" of international rules aimed at preventing the collision of ships at sea, and the 1972 Russian-American bilateral treaty aimed at preventing maritime incidents in the open sea and the airspace above it.

