BREAKING: Tory MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack
Russian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan
Russian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan
The naval maneuvers come in the wake of escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific in the wake of the US-led effort to create a new security pact known as AUKUS... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T13:37+0000
2021-10-15T14:06+0000
russia
A Russian Pacific Fleet warship approached to withing 60 meters of a US destroyer threatening to violate Russia's maritime borders in the Sea of Japan on Friday.Russia's Defence Ministry released a statement: According to the ministry, the Admiral Tributs, an Udaloy-class large anti-submarine ship (classified by NATO as a destroyer), approached the US warship, and after several warnings, began driving the intruding vessel away from Russian waters. The military stressed that the crew of the Chafee had been informed that it was attempting to sail through an area closed to foreign vessels due to Russian-Chinese 'Maritime Interaction-2021' artillery drills being carried out in the area between 14 and 17 October."The Chafee, convinced of the Russian ship crew's determination not to allow it to violate the state border, changed directions, and at 5:50 pm turned around after less than 60 meters were left between it and the Admiral Tributs," the ministry indicated.The military stressed that throughout the incident, the Admiral Tributs remained fully in line with international rules of maritime navigation. It further alleged that the Chafee's actions constituted a "blatant violation" of international rules aimed at preventing the collision of ships at sea, and the 1972 Russian-American bilateral treaty aimed at preventing maritime incidents in the open sea and the airspace above it.
Sink her!
Yep, sink it, man and all!
Russian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan

13:37 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 15.10.2021)
Being updated
The naval maneuvers come in the wake of escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific in the wake of the US-led effort to create a new security pact known as AUKUS together with Australia and the UK.
A Russian Pacific Fleet warship approached to withing 60 meters of a US destroyer threatening to violate Russia's maritime borders in the Sea of Japan on Friday.
Russia's Defence Ministry released a statement:

"Today, 15 October at about 5 pm local time, the USS Chafee destroyer which has been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days, approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and made an attempt to cross the state border."

Russian Ministry of Defence
According to the ministry, the Admiral Tributs, an Udaloy-class large anti-submarine ship (classified by NATO as a destroyer), approached the US warship, and after several warnings, began driving the intruding vessel away from Russian waters.
The military stressed that the crew of the Chafee had been informed that it was attempting to sail through an area closed to foreign vessels due to Russian-Chinese 'Maritime Interaction-2021' artillery drills being carried out in the area between 14 and 17 October.
"After receiving the warning, instead of changing course to leaved the closed sea area, the Chafee raised signalling flags indicating preparations for takeoff from its helicopter deck, meaning that it would be impossible for the warship to change its course and speed, and took action to violate the state border of the Russian federation in Peter the Great Bay."
Russian Ministry of Defence
"The Chafee, convinced of the Russian ship crew's determination not to allow it to violate the state border, changed directions, and at 5:50 pm turned around after less than 60 meters were left between it and the Admiral Tributs," the ministry indicated.
The military stressed that throughout the incident, the Admiral Tributs remained fully in line with international rules of maritime navigation. It further alleged that the Chafee's actions constituted a "blatant violation" of international rules aimed at preventing the collision of ships at sea, and the 1972 Russian-American bilateral treaty aimed at preventing maritime incidents in the open sea and the airspace above it.
Popular comments
Sink her!
Charlie McD
15 October, 16:38 GMT3
Yep, sink it, man and all!
mmandrake
15 October, 16:42 GMT2
