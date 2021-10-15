Russian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business

“The digital era has opened new opportunities for women. Being good specialists, women can set specific goals for themselves and digital services help to achieve these goals, creating completely equal conditions for men and women,” Nikishina said.According to her, the tools of the digital platform “My export” can help to develop business and expand sales in the desired direction.
Moscow (Sputnik) - The development of digital services opens up new opportunities for the development of women’s business, erasing gender bias, Veronika Nikishina, Russian Export Centre's CEO said at the “The Digital World: Growth Points and Opportunities for Women” session of the Eurasian Women’s Forum 2021.
“The obtaining of export-related services is a fully optimised system and the human factor is completely excluded from the decision-making process,” the head of the centre highlighted.