Russian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business

Moscow (Sputnik) - The development of digital services opens up new opportunities for the development of women's business, erasing gender bias, Veronika...

“The digital era has opened new opportunities for women. Being good specialists, women can set specific goals for themselves and digital services help to achieve these goals, creating completely equal conditions for men and women,” Nikishina said.According to her, the tools of the digital platform “My export” can help to develop business and expand sales in the desired direction.

