Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Tory MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/russian-export-centres-ceo-digitisation-will-help-eliminate-gender-discrimination-in-business-1089950359.html
Russian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
Russian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
Moscow (Sputnik) - The development of digital services opens up new opportunities for the development of women’s business, erasing gender bias, Veronika... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T13:15+0000
2021-10-15T13:16+0000
russia
women
digitalization
businesses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089950615_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc98345fc526a593be8cc335f1804f0.jpg
“The digital era has opened new opportunities for women. Being good specialists, women can set specific goals for themselves and digital services help to achieve these goals, creating completely equal conditions for men and women,” Nikishina said.According to her, the tools of the digital platform “My export” can help to develop business and expand sales in the desired direction.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089950615_112:0:1935:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_804a6d2f8e7712db5a99a77d1eabbc14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, women, digitalization, businesses

Russian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business

13:15 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 15.10.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Nenad Stojkovic / Businesswoman with beautiful nails working on her laptopBusinesswoman with beautiful nails working on her laptop
Businesswoman with beautiful nails working on her laptop - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Nenad Stojkovic / Businesswoman with beautiful nails working on her laptop
Subscribe
Moscow (Sputnik) - The development of digital services opens up new opportunities for the development of women’s business, erasing gender bias, Veronika Nikishina, Russian Export Centre's CEO said at the “The Digital World: Growth Points and Opportunities for Women” session of the Eurasian Women’s Forum 2021.
“The digital era has opened new opportunities for women. Being good specialists, women can set specific goals for themselves and digital services help to achieve these goals, creating completely equal conditions for men and women,” Nikishina said.
According to her, the tools of the digital platform “My export” can help to develop business and expand sales in the desired direction.
“The obtaining of export-related services is a fully optimised system and the human factor is completely excluded from the decision-making process,” the head of the centre highlighted.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:05 GMTPeople Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
13:37 GMTRussian Warship Blocks US Navy Destroyer From Violating Maritime Border in Sea of Japan
13:15 GMTRussian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
13:13 GMTExoplanet ‘Flooded by Global Ocean’ May Have Potential to Sustain Life, Claim New Studies
13:11 GMTThey Finally Found It: Netizens Spot 'Mount Clitoris' on Google Maps
12:55 GMTIran Asks Why Israel Allowed to Run Amok With Nukes With No International Oversight
12:42 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
12:41 GMTUK Conservative MP Dies After Being Stabbed 'Multiple Times' In Church In Essex
12:37 GMTKarabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
12:35 GMTModi-Yogi Combination to be BJP’s 'Turbo Power' in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Pundit Says
12:34 GMTWhat Led to India Facing Its First-Ever Major Coal Crisis
12:06 GMTMeteorite Crashes Through Roof and Lands in Woman's Bed - Photo
11:52 GMTUS Asks Russia to ‘Do More’ for EU’s Energy Security After Spending Years Sabotaging Nord Stream 2
11:49 GMTCryptic Repeating Fast Radio Burst Traced to Cosmic Blasts Fuels Speculations About Alien Technology
11:47 GMTCanberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
11:22 GMTThe Magic is Gone: Official Wizard of New Zealand Loses Contract for Performing 'Acts of Wizardry'
10:56 GMTISS Orientation in Space Restored With Help of Russian Segment Engines
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh