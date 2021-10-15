Registration was successful!
Queen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26
Queen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II attended the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
According to an overheard comment, Queen Elizabeth II expressed annoyance with leaders' inaction in addressing the climate crisis.The Queen's remarks were filmed on a phone camera at the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Thursday, according to the Daily Mirror. In the first part of the clip, the Queen reportedly says that she still doesn't know who is coming to the UN Climate Change Conference."I've been hearing all about Cop...I still don't know who's coming," Elizabeth II allegedly said as the clip is inaudible.She then expressed her disappointment over a lack of action in regards to the climate change issue among world leaders.The UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, will take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring the average global temperature to under 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
queen elizabeth ii, world, climate change, summit

Queen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26

05:49 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Toby MelvilleBritain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
Maxim Minaev
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II attended the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff.
According to an overheard comment, Queen Elizabeth II expressed annoyance with leaders' inaction in addressing the climate crisis.
The Queen's remarks were filmed on a phone camera at the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Thursday, according to the Daily Mirror.
In the first part of the clip, the Queen reportedly says that she still doesn't know who is coming to the UN Climate Change Conference.
"I've been hearing all about Cop...I still don't know who's coming," Elizabeth II allegedly said as the clip is inaudible.
She then expressed her disappointment over a lack of action in regards to the climate change issue among world leaders.

“It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do,” the monarch said as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

The UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, will take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring the average global temperature to under 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
