Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS

Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS

Friday afternoon, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck some 155 kilometers from the Solomon Islands town of Buala, according to the United States Geological... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T02:58+0000

2021-10-15T02:58+0000

2021-10-15T03:13+0000

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) deep.No casualty or damage reports have been released.

solomon islands, earthquake