Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
Friday afternoon, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck some 155 kilometers from the Solomon Islands town of Buala, according to the United States Geological... 15.10.2021
According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) deep.No casualty or damage reports have been released.
solomon islands, earthquake
Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
02:58 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 03:13 GMT 15.10.2021)
Friday afternoon, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck some 155 kilometers from the Solomon Islands town of Buala, according to the United States Geological Survey.
According to the USGS
, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) deep.
No casualty or damage reports have been released.