Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
Friday afternoon, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck some 155 kilometers from the Solomon Islands town of Buala, according to the United States Geological... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) deep.No casualty or damage reports have been released.
solomon islands, earthquake

Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS

02:58 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 03:13 GMT 15.10.2021)
Friday afternoon, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck some 155 kilometers from the Solomon Islands town of Buala, according to the United States Geological Survey.
According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) deep.
No casualty or damage reports have been released.
