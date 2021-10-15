https://sputniknews.com/20211015/people-protest-in-rome-against-mandatory-covid-green-pass-1089949879.html

People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass

Anti-COVID measures in Italy are considered among the strictest in the world as anybody caught without a so-called Green Pass now faces being suspended from... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Rome, Italy where people have gathered on Friday, 15 October to protest against mandatory Green Pass certificates showing their COVID-19 status. The pass, which people must have on public transport and in restaurants, bars, and theatres, is now compulsory for employees in public and private workplaces. Since the measure was first introduced, several mass protests have taken place across Italy, sometimes resulting in scuffles with police. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

