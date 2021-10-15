Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Tory MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/people-protest-in-rome-against-mandatory-covid-green-pass-1089949879.html
People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
Anti-COVID measures in Italy are considered among the strictest in the world as anybody caught without a so-called Green Pass now faces being suspended from... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T14:05+0000
2021-10-15T14:05+0000
news
europe
italy
rome
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089951760_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_341bc30fe2ebcf5a5d2bba1cf508e402.jpg
Sputnik goes live from Rome, Italy where people have gathered on Friday, 15 October to protest against mandatory Green Pass certificates showing their COVID-19 status. The pass, which people must have on public transport and in restaurants, bars, and theatres, is now compulsory for employees in public and private workplaces. Since the measure was first introduced, several mass protests have taken place across Italy, sometimes resulting in scuffles with police. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
italy
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
2021-10-15T14:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089951760_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de117546ae87a9c14e4724c1e1ac4982.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, italy, rome, protest, covid-19, видео

People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass

14:05 GMT 15.10.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Anti-COVID measures in Italy are considered among the strictest in the world as anybody caught without a so-called Green Pass now faces being suspended from work without pay.
Sputnik goes live from Rome, Italy where people have gathered on Friday, 15 October to protest against mandatory Green Pass certificates showing their COVID-19 status.
The pass, which people must have on public transport and in restaurants, bars, and theatres, is now compulsory for employees in public and private workplaces.
Since the measure was first introduced, several mass protests have taken place across Italy, sometimes resulting in scuffles with police.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:15 GMTBitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:11 GMTUS to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November
14:05 GMTPeople Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
13:37 GMTRussian Warship Approaches to Within 60 Meters of US Destroyer To Stop Violation of Maritime Border
13:15 GMTRussian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
13:13 GMTExoplanet ‘Flooded by Global Ocean’ May Have Potential to Sustain Life, Claim New Studies
13:11 GMTThey Finally Found It: Netizens Spot 'Mount Clitoris' on Google Maps
12:55 GMTIran Asks Why Israel Allowed to Run Amok With Nukes With No International Oversight
12:42 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
12:41 GMTUK Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies After Being Stabbed 'Multiple Times' While Meeting Voters
12:37 GMTKarabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
12:35 GMTModi-Yogi Combination to be BJP’s 'Turbo Power' in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Pundit Says
12:34 GMTWhat Led to India Facing Its First-Ever Major Coal Crisis
12:06 GMTMeteorite Crashes Through Roof and Lands in Woman's Bed - Photo
11:52 GMTUS Asks Russia to ‘Do More’ for EU’s Energy Security After Spending Years Sabotaging Nord Stream 2
11:49 GMTCryptic Repeating Fast Radio Burst Traced to Cosmic Blasts Fuels Speculations About Alien Technology
11:47 GMTCanberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
11:22 GMTThe Magic is Gone: Official Wizard of New Zealand Loses Contract for Performing 'Acts of Wizardry'
10:56 GMTISS Orientation in Space Restored With Help of Russian Segment Engines
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says