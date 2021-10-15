https://sputniknews.com/20211015/norwegian-bow-shooter-reportedly-handed-over-to-health-services-1089940954.html

Norwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services

Earlier it was reported that the suspect in Norway's deadly recent bow and arrow attack had violated a restraining order from a relative in 2020. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

The suspect in Norway's bow and arrow attack was handed over to health services, AFP reports, citing the prosecutor's office.The man, who media say is in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday evening after shooting several people with a bow and arrow. Five people were killed in the attack and three were wounded. The police are still looking into the motives of the suspect and whether his behaviour might prompt others to do the same, the Chief of Norwegian Police Security Service (NPSS) said. Earlier, Norwegian media reported that the attacker's family had had a restraining order against him, and the police spoke to the suspect in 2020.According to the police, they consider the attack to be terrorist act, but will not change the general threat assessment of the country from the current moderate level.

Hess Can you imagine the outrage if he is a Muslim?

