International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/norwegian-bow-shooter-reportedly-handed-over-to-health-services-1089940954.html
Norwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services
Norwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services
Earlier it was reported that the suspect in Norway's deadly recent bow and arrow attack had violated a restraining order from a relative in 2020.
europe
norway
attack
The suspect in Norway's bow and arrow attack was handed over to health services, AFP reports, citing the prosecutor's office.The man, who media say is in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday evening after shooting several people with a bow and arrow. Five people were killed in the attack and three were wounded. The police are still looking into the motives of the suspect and whether his behaviour might prompt others to do the same, the Chief of Norwegian Police Security Service (NPSS) said. Earlier, Norwegian media reported that the attacker's family had had a restraining order against him, and the police spoke to the suspect in 2020.According to the police, they consider the attack to be terrorist act, but will not change the general threat assessment of the country from the current moderate level.
Can you imagine the outrage if he is a Muslim?
norway
europe, norway, attack

Norwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services

07:07 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 15.10.2021)
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021
© REUTERS / NTB
Subscribe
Earlier it was reported that the suspect in Norway's deadly recent bow and arrow attack had violated a restraining order from a relative in 2020.
The suspect in Norway's bow and arrow attack was handed over to health services, AFP reports, citing the prosecutor's office.
"He was handed over to health services on Thursday evening after an evaluation of his health condition," prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen said.
The man, who media say is in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday evening after shooting several people with a bow and arrow.
Five people were killed in the attack and three were wounded. The police are still looking into the motives of the suspect and whether his behaviour might prompt others to do the same, the Chief of Norwegian Police Security Service (NPSS) said.
Earlier, Norwegian media reported that the attacker's family had had a restraining order against him, and the police spoke to the suspect in 2020.
According to the police, they consider the attack to be terrorist act, but will not change the general threat assessment of the country from the current moderate level.
Can you imagine the outrage if he is a Muslim?
HHess
15 October, 10:21 GMT
