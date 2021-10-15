Registration was successful!
Neither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM
Neither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM
WASHINGTON, October 116 (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are not satisfied with the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian...
"Obviously, neither side is satisfied with the current state of relations and the key note during all the meetings was that relations should be improved," Overchuk said.Following a meeting with US officials, the deputy Prime Minister noted that Russia and the United States can reach a record high in trade turnover by the end of 2021.In January-June 2021,trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion, he added.US Businesses Did Not Raise Sanctions Issue During Talks With Russian DelegationOverchuk said US companies are interested in cooperation with Russia and increasingly want to work in the country, adding that they have a very positive view on engagement with Russia.However, he added that US business representatives did not raise the issue of sanctions imposed against Russia during talks with the Russian delegation.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 has been received very well in United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said.The Russian official said the United States had expressed readiness to work together in the climate realm and the two countries have agreed to continue communicating on the issue at a ministerial level.Earlier this week, Putin said at the Russian Energy Forum that Moscow is striving to achieve carbon neutrality of the economy with is set goal of doing so it no later than 2060.
It's not clear what meetings between Russian and american officials or between Russian and american business people. Who are the other people the article is talking about?
23:57 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 00:23 GMT 16.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
WASHINGTON, October 116 (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are not satisfied with the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on Friday after meetings with US officials.
"Obviously, neither side is satisfied with the current state of relations and the key note during all the meetings was that relations should be improved," Overchuk said.
Following a meeting with US officials, the deputy Prime Minister noted that Russia and the United States can reach a record high in trade turnover by the end of 2021.
"We can reach the record turnover in trade by the end of this year, and that is very positive," Overchuk said on Friday.
In January-June 2021,trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion, he added.

US Businesses Did Not Raise Sanctions Issue During Talks With Russian Delegation

Overchuk said US companies are interested in cooperation with Russia and increasingly want to work in the country, adding that they have a very positive view on engagement with Russia.
However, he added that US business representatives did not raise the issue of sanctions imposed against Russia during talks with the Russian delegation.

Putin's Statement on Carbon Neutrality By 2060 Received 'Very Positively' in US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 has been received very well in United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said.
“A statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 was received very positively and it was so at all the meetings we had,” Overchuk during a press briefing on Friday.
The Russian official said the United States had expressed readiness to work together in the climate realm and the two countries have agreed to continue communicating on the issue at a ministerial level.
Earlier this week, Putin said at the Russian Energy Forum that Moscow is striving to achieve carbon neutrality of the economy with is set goal of doing so it no later than 2060.
It's not clear what meetings between Russian and american officials or between Russian and american business people. Who are the other people the article is talking about?
