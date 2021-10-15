https://sputniknews.com/20211015/neither-russia-nor-us-satisfied-with-current-state-of-relations---russian-ministry--1089960746.html

Neither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM

Neither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM

WASHINGTON, October 116 (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are not satisfied with the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T23:57+0000

2021-10-15T23:57+0000

2021-10-16T00:23+0000

news

russia

us

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg

"Obviously, neither side is satisfied with the current state of relations and the key note during all the meetings was that relations should be improved," Overchuk said.Following a meeting with US officials, the deputy Prime Minister noted that Russia and the United States can reach a record high in trade turnover by the end of 2021.In January-June 2021,trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion, he added.US Businesses Did Not Raise Sanctions Issue During Talks With Russian DelegationOverchuk said US companies are interested in cooperation with Russia and increasingly want to work in the country, adding that they have a very positive view on engagement with Russia.However, he added that US business representatives did not raise the issue of sanctions imposed against Russia during talks with the Russian delegation.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 has been received very well in United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said.The Russian official said the United States had expressed readiness to work together in the climate realm and the two countries have agreed to continue communicating on the issue at a ministerial level.Earlier this week, Putin said at the Russian Energy Forum that Moscow is striving to achieve carbon neutrality of the economy with is set goal of doing so it no later than 2060.

vot tak It's not clear what meetings between Russian and american officials or between Russian and american business people. Who are the other people the article is talking about?

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, us, politics