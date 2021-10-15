Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/nasa-adviser-quits-after-agency-keeps-telescope-named-after-official-who-backed-anti-lgbtq-1089960535.html
NASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns
NASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns
Astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz has resigned from a NASA advisory committee in protest of a $10 billion telescope being named after a former administrator who... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T23:47+0000
2021-10-15T23:47+0000
nasa
james webb space telescope
james webb
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104705/58/1047055874_24:0:1384:765_1920x0_80_0_0_d8bbbfa27eb352bbcb8e60d8da101b94.jpg
Walkowicz, an astronomer from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago who identifies as nonbinary, penned an open letter to NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee (APAC) Tuesday blasting the lack of transparecy in the decision-making process that led to officials naming a new flagship telescope after James Webb (sometimes called JWST or Webb).Walkowicz said the decision showed the agency was not deserving of their time.NASA named the telescope after Webb, who served as NASA's chief from 1961 to 1968 and was credited for leading the agency through its Apollo missions. Additionally, he was known to enforce anti-gay policies at the US State Department and NASA.An open petition was signed by more than 1,200 people, including Walkowicz, demanding that the James Webb Space Telescope be renamed. The petition cited that Webb served as the US Undersecretary of State during a period where thousands of federal employees were dismissed and forced to resign because of their sexuality, known as the “Lavender Scare.”NASA made claims of opening an investigation into Webb’s conduct — and after finding no evidence — decided to not change the telescope’s name. "We have found no evidence at this time that warrants changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was quoted as saying.In the open letter, Walkowicz said the decision “sends a clear message of NASA’s position on the rights of queer astronomers,” who by his beliefs, acted in “bad faith.”NASA says the Webb telescope “will be the largest, most powerful and complex space telescope ever built and launched into space,” noting that “it will fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104705/58/1047055874_194:0:1214:765_1920x0_80_0_0_7877c1c233661349f95ae81295f48c3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, james webb space telescope, james webb

NASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns

23:47 GMT 15.10.2021
© NASA . NASA Goddard (screenshot)The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© NASA . NASA Goddard (screenshot)
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz has resigned from a NASA advisory committee in protest of a $10 billion telescope being named after a former administrator who oversaw a purge of employees from government service because of their sexuality.
Walkowicz, an astronomer from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago who identifies as nonbinary, penned an open letter to NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee (APAC) Tuesday blasting the lack of transparecy in the decision-making process that led to officials naming a new flagship telescope after James Webb (sometimes called JWST or Webb).
Walkowicz said the decision showed the agency was not deserving of their time.
NASA named the telescope after Webb, who served as NASA's chief from 1961 to 1968 and was credited for leading the agency through its Apollo missions. Additionally, he was known to enforce anti-gay policies at the US State Department and NASA.
An open petition was signed by more than 1,200 people, including Walkowicz, demanding that the James Webb Space Telescope be renamed. The petition cited that Webb served as the US Undersecretary of State during a period where thousands of federal employees were dismissed and forced to resign because of their sexuality, known as the “Lavender Scare.”
NASA made claims of opening an investigation into Webb’s conduct — and after finding no evidence — decided to not change the telescope’s name. "We have found no evidence at this time that warrants changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was quoted as saying.
In the open letter, Walkowicz said the decision “sends a clear message of NASA’s position on the rights of queer astronomers,” who by his beliefs, acted in “bad faith.”
“I'm not the first and won’t be the last driven out of a NASA space, where evidently straight people's opinions are valued and taken more seriously than queer people's experiences. I don’t plan on using JWST’s current name, and I encourage others reading this letter to do the same,” Walkowicz added.
NASA says the Webb telescope “will be the largest, most powerful and complex space telescope ever built and launched into space,” noting that “it will fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe.”
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayNeither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM
YesterdayNASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns
YesterdayUK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
YesterdayReports Show ‘Significant Progress’ in California Oil Spill Cleanup Work - Unified Command
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe
YesterdayBelgium to Create Artificial Island for Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister
YesterdayExclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
YesterdayBig Businesses Side With Biden Over Abbott on Vaccine Mandates
YesterdayEU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
YesterdayUS Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
YesterdayBritish Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments
YesterdayBelarus Designates Telegram Channel of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya as 'Extremist'
YesterdayIMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery
YesterdayPompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
YesterdayDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
Yesterday'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
YesterdayTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
YesterdayPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
YesterdayChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
YesterdaySwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19