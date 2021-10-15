https://sputniknews.com/20211015/mummified-bodies-of-stillborn-girls-served-as-ultimate-insurance-policy-for-king-tut-says-media-1089955584.html

Mummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media

Mummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media

The two girls were reportedly stillborn, with DNA analysis of their remains suggesting they were Tutankhamen’s daughters. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T17:43+0000

2021-10-15T17:43+0000

2021-10-15T17:43+0000

tomb

mummies

tutankhamun

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083243864_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_70043a516777d5d3a6e3bd13afe627c4.jpg

The mummified remains of two baby girls that were interred inside the tomb of the legendary pharaoh Tutankhamen, often referred to as King Tut, possibly served to facilitate the ancient Egyptian ruler’s journey in the afterlife, The Daily Express reports citing the “Secrets: Tut's last mission,” a Smithsonian Channel documentary.Both girls, whose remains are kept at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, were stillborn and the results of the DNA analysis conducted on their bodies suggests that they were “most likely” the daughters of the famous pharaoh, the newspaper notes.Meanwhile, another Egyptologist – Dr. Joyce Tyldesley – has debated the reason the girls were buried where they were, noting that Tutankhamun, wealthy as he was, "could have dug a grave for his daughters anytime he wanted to."The girls, Tyldesley reasoned, could have been the pharaoh’s "ultimate insurance policy," as the newspaper puts it, as their spirits may have been expected to help King Tut on his journey through the underworld.

https://sputniknews.com/20210623/3000-Year-Old-Mystery-Secrets-of-Egyptian-Mummy-to-Be-Revealed-1083217754.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tomb, mummies, tutankhamun, viral