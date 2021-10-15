https://sputniknews.com/20211015/lebanon-faces-increasing-violence-russiagate-continues-to-unravel-1089935331.html

Lebanon Faces Increasing Violence; Russiagate Continues to Unravel

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Lebanon. International security experts fear Lebanon may fall into crisis and civil war as violence on the street escalates. The announcement that a court has refused to replace a judge who is involved in the investigation of last year's deadly port blast seems to have sparked street clashes, leaving at least six dead.Our hosts come together to discuss Russiagate. Ukrainian citizen Konstantin Kilimnik reveals that he was not interviewed by any of the US government investigators allegedly investigating Russiagate even though he was framed as an FSB operative. Investigative journalist Matt Taibbi was shocked to find that neither Robert Mueller nor any of the other US investigators had contacted and talked to Kilimnik, even though he served as a high-level US State Department operative.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Belarus. Belarusian President Lukashenko's administration refuses to cower to the US empire's neoliberal asset privatization plan, and has therefore landed at the top of their regime change list. This was evidenced by President Joe Biden mentioning the Eastern European nation in his UN speech on a list of nations that need US support to achieve democracy.Professor Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot to Peace, joins us to discuss North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to be working to create an air of legitimacy on the world stage. Their recent arms show was presented in traditional western style rather than the traditional boisterous manner to which we have become accustomed. His appearance in a suit and tie is also believed to be part of a makeover for international media consumption.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. The US Secretary of State's recent meeting with Israeli representatives has been followed by brash talk about war with Iran from both nations. Blinken has said that "time is running out" for Iran, and Israeli officials claim the right to attack the Islamic Republic at any time they decide that the threat has escalated to a point of no return.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss Russia and China's fiscal policy. The leaders of Russia and China both have spoken out against US fiscal policy. Russian President Putin argues that the US policy of economic sanctions and profligate spending is part of the reason that inflation is rising worldwide. Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the looming US debt crisis spells real trouble for the world economy.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss killer robots. Observers are concerned after the announcement that robot dogs invented by the Pentagon-friendly company Boston Dynamics can be fitted with a night vision sniper rifle. Talk of a dystopian state patrolled by killer robots has gone from science fiction to reality.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

