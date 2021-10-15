Registration was successful!
BREAKING: UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
Karabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
Karabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
"On October 15th, at about 09:00 [05:00 GMT], units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the ambulance of the defence army unit stationed in the northeastern area of the contact line. There are no casualties on the Armenian side. The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation has been informed about the incident," the statement said.The ministry stressed that it continued to adhere to the ceasefire regime and called on the Azerbaijani side to also refrain from actions destabilizing the situation.The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on 27 September 2020, leading to military and civilian casualties on both sides. The clashes ended with the signing of a ceasefire deal by Yerevan and Baku, which was mediated by Moscow, on 9 November.The deal resulted in a significant loss of territories controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region to monitor the truce.
12:37 GMT 15.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankServicemen of the Azerbaijani army during the reconstruction of hoisting the state flag at a commanding height near the village of Talish
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said on Friday that Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire at an ambulance vehicle belonging to the Karabakh defence army.
"On October 15th, at about 09:00 [05:00 GMT], units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the ambulance of the defence army unit stationed in the northeastern area of the contact line. There are no casualties on the Armenian side. The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation has been informed about the incident," the statement said.
The ministry stressed that it continued to adhere to the ceasefire regime and called on the Azerbaijani side to also refrain from actions destabilizing the situation.
The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on 27 September 2020, leading to military and civilian casualties on both sides. The clashes ended with the signing of a ceasefire deal by Yerevan and Baku, which was mediated by Moscow, on 9 November.
The deal resulted in a significant loss of territories controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region to monitor the truce.
12:37 GMTKarabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
