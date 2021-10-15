https://sputniknews.com/20211015/former-fbi-deputy-director-fired-during-trump-administration-wins-back-pension-1089938155.html

Former FBI Deputy Director Fired During Trump Administration Wins Back Pension

Former FBI Deputy Director Fired During Trump Administration Wins Back Pension

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension and other benefits after settling a lawsuit with the US Justice Department — more than... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T04:03+0000

2021-10-15T04:03+0000

2021-10-15T04:01+0000

donald trump

firing

dismissal

andrew mccabe

fbi

trump administration

pension

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105352/85/1053528504_0:274:5265:3235_1920x0_80_0_0_eec0c115d1b625bceef2aa96c86486c4.jpg

McCabe's dismissal deprived him of his pension, prompting cheers from former US President Donald Trump, who had been pestering McCabe over his role in the Russiagate investigation. Trump allegedly attacked the former FBI official and his wife through an unsuccessful heinous Twitter campaign right before firing McCabe.McCabe has blasted his firing as politically motivated in a public address two years ago, amid the review into the FBI’s handling of the investigation associated to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and her campaign which concluded that he had made "an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor” — according to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions after announcing McCabe's firing.As part of the settlement agreement, the federal government further agreed to revoke and vacate McCabe’s dismissal, restore his full retirement pension and pay more than $500,000 to satisfy "all attorney's fees, costs, and expenses."McCabe is also entitled to other benefits granted to retiring FBI senior executives, including "official FBI credentials, badge, and time-in-service award keys mounted in the format typically provided to retiring FBI Deputy Directors" and other senior officials, according to the settlement."This settlement and the district court's rulings make clear that attempts to corrupt the federal workforce through partisan intimidation and improper political influence will not go unanswered," he added.The FBI acknowledged the negotiated settlement in a statement late Thursday, but rejected claims that the bureau acted inappropriately. "The FBI denies any wrongdoing, and further denies it violated the Constitution or any law, regulation, or policy, with respect to the events at issue in this litigation," the statement said, adding that the bureau "followed its internal processes objectively without improper influence or bias."

https://sputniknews.com/20180318/mccabe-memos-comey-trump-1062659751.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

donald trump, firing, dismissal, andrew mccabe, fbi, trump administration, pension