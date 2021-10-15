Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/exclusion-of-myanmar-from-asean-summit-perfectly-appropriate-step--us-state-dept-1089959076.html
Exclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
Exclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The exclusion of the Myanmar military leader from an upcoming summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T22:30+0000
2021-10-15T22:30+0000
myanmar
asean
southeast asia
national league for democracy (nld)
state department
coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812227_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec8173053bfae0399f3afd435f99311.jpg
"It seems perfectly appropriate and, in fact, completely justified for ASEAN to downgrade Burma's [Myanmar’s] participation [in the summit]," the official said during a press briefing. "We are supporting all efforts to promote a just and peaceful resolution to the crisis [in Myanmar], the restoration of democratic institutions and we fully respect ASEAN’s decisions there."US officials have been talking about downgrading participation of Myanmar in future ASEAN summits and meetings, the official noted.Earlier in the day, ASEAN foreign ministers decided to exclude Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing from participation in the upcoming summit in response to the military government's alleged unwillingness to engage with the regional bloc in order to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, under pretext that the then-ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, leaving several hundred people dead.
myanmar
southeast asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812227_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c279788d543fb259bf9a14d090bb3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, asean, southeast asia, national league for democracy (nld), state department, coup

Exclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.

22:30 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Stringer .Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021.
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Stringer .
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The exclusion of the Myanmar military leader from an upcoming summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an "appropriate" and "justified" step taken as part of efforts to restore democracy in the country, a senior State Department official said on Friday.
"It seems perfectly appropriate and, in fact, completely justified for ASEAN to downgrade Burma's [Myanmar’s] participation [in the summit]," the official said during a press briefing. "We are supporting all efforts to promote a just and peaceful resolution to the crisis [in Myanmar], the restoration of democratic institutions and we fully respect ASEAN’s decisions there."
US officials have been talking about downgrading participation of Myanmar in future ASEAN summits and meetings, the official noted.
Earlier in the day, ASEAN foreign ministers decided to exclude Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing from participation in the upcoming summit in response to the military government's alleged unwillingness to engage with the regional bloc in order to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.
The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, under pretext that the then-ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, leaving several hundred people dead.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:00 GMTReports Show ‘Significant Progress’ in California Oil Spill Cleanup Work - Unified Command
22:58 GMTUS Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe
22:46 GMTBelgium to Create Artificial Island for Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister
22:30 GMTExclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
22:24 GMTBig Businesses Side With Biden Over Abbott on Vaccine Mandates
21:55 GMTEU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
21:35 GMTUS Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
21:33 GMTBritish Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments
21:15 GMTBelarus Designates Telegram Channel of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya as 'Extremist'
20:45 GMTIMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery
20:31 GMTPompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
19:57 GMTDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
19:36 GMT'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
19:27 GMTTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
19:00 GMTPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
18:57 GMTChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft
17:23 GMTMcConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Scores Ahead of 2022 Midterms?