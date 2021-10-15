https://sputniknews.com/20211015/exclusion-of-myanmar-from-asean-summit-perfectly-appropriate-step--us-state-dept-1089959076.html

Exclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.

Exclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The exclusion of the Myanmar military leader from an upcoming summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T22:30+0000

2021-10-15T22:30+0000

2021-10-15T22:30+0000

myanmar

asean

southeast asia

national league for democracy (nld)

state department

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812227_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec8173053bfae0399f3afd435f99311.jpg

"It seems perfectly appropriate and, in fact, completely justified for ASEAN to downgrade Burma's [Myanmar’s] participation [in the summit]," the official said during a press briefing. "We are supporting all efforts to promote a just and peaceful resolution to the crisis [in Myanmar], the restoration of democratic institutions and we fully respect ASEAN’s decisions there."US officials have been talking about downgrading participation of Myanmar in future ASEAN summits and meetings, the official noted.Earlier in the day, ASEAN foreign ministers decided to exclude Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing from participation in the upcoming summit in response to the military government's alleged unwillingness to engage with the regional bloc in order to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, under pretext that the then-ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, leaving several hundred people dead.

myanmar

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

myanmar, asean, southeast asia, national league for democracy (nld), state department, coup