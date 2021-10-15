Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/deputy-pm-gazprom-to-increase-production-capacity-if-europe-increases-volume-of-long-term-contracts-1089939999.html
Deputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts
Deputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas prices are high in Europe because of low storage levels and not because of a lack of supply, Russian Deputy Prime Minster Alexander... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Today the European market is fully provided with gas, because the supply of imports in general, plus our own production, ensure the domestic consumption of the European market. At the same time, even partially gas is pumped into underground gas storages, that is, there is no shortage of gas," Novak told the Business FM news agency at the Russian Energy Week event.The Russian official added that the problem is related to the fact that "the occupancy of gas storages is at the minimum level over the past five years, that is, approximately 74%, while this percentage is usually higher - 85-90%.""This, of course, raises concerns among market participants, there are risks, as a result, as usual, the market reacts, prices rise," the deputy prime minister said, adding that Russia's Gazprom will increase production capacity if European partners increase the volume of long-term contracts.Gazprom "will develop production capacities on a larger scale if long-term contracts with European partners grow," Novak said. Russian Energy Week takes place on 13-15 October in Moscow.The European energy market has been rocked by a sharp rise in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.
Deputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts

06:16 GMT 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREY GOLOVANOVA worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia
A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREY GOLOVANOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas prices are high in Europe because of low storage levels and not because of a lack of supply, Russian Deputy Prime Minster Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"Today the European market is fully provided with gas, because the supply of imports in general, plus our own production, ensure the domestic consumption of the European market. At the same time, even partially gas is pumped into underground gas storages, that is, there is no shortage of gas," Novak told the Business FM news agency at the Russian Energy Week event.
The Russian official added that the problem is related to the fact that "the occupancy of gas storages is at the minimum level over the past five years, that is, approximately 74%, while this percentage is usually higher - 85-90%."
"This, of course, raises concerns among market participants, there are risks, as a result, as usual, the market reacts, prices rise," the deputy prime minister said, adding that Russia’s Gazprom will increase production capacity if European partners increase the volume of long-term contracts.
Gazprom "will develop production capacities on a larger scale if long-term contracts with European partners grow," Novak said.
"If there is an increase in the order from our European partners and an increase in the volume of long-term contracts, supplies, I think that Gazprom will, of course, develop its production capacities in an even greater volume compared to even today, which are already at maximum levels, compared to previous years," Novak said.
Russian Energy Week takes place on 13-15 October in Moscow.
The European energy market has been rocked by a sharp rise in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.
