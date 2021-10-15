https://sputniknews.com/20211015/covid-testing-lab-in-uk-suspended-as-over-40000-people-may-have-received-wrong-results-1089943060.html

COVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results

In mid-September, reports cited observers of COVID-19 data voicing concerns over unusually quick dropping of case numbers in the South-West, while people were... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace, an estimated 43,000 people, mostly in South-West England but also including some in the South-East and Wales, may have been given an incorrect COVID-19 test result at the Immensa Health Clinic in Wolverhampton. The samples had been processed beween 8 September and 12 October. Operations at the laboratory have been suspended after an investigation revealed the apparent error. Individuals who tested negative through the lab in the past week or two will now be contacted by Test and Trace and advised to take another test. The same advice applies to the individuals' close contacts who are symptomatic.A probe had been initiated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after reports last week pointed to a growing number of people at the lab testing negative on a PCR test after earlier receiving a positive lateral flow result.The UK Health Security Agency insisted there are "no technical issues" with the lateral flow or PCR tests. Allaying concerns, it said other labs are "working normally". The development was described as an "isolated incident attributed to one laboratory".Public health incident director at the UKHSA, Dr Will Welfare, was cited as saying:

