Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/canberra-may-reportedly-use-ageing-fleet-until-2050-as-new-submarines-delivery-date-not-fixed-1089948075.html
Canberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
Canberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia does not exclude keeping some of the ageing homegrown Collins-class submarines in service until 2050, as the exact schedule for... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T11:47+0000
2021-10-15T11:47+0000
aukus
news
world
australia
military
submarine
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102003/41/1020034174_0:0:2001:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_4c198cdc9ea963b311bfd7a9df2daa75.jpg
Under the AUKUS strategic partnership announced last month, Australia intends to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines. The country, however, is not likely to receive the first vehicle until the late 2030s.To bridge the "capability gap" until Austalia waits for the new submarines, the government plans to extend the life of six Collins-class submarines by 10 years. Navy chief Vice Admiral Michael Noonan said at a shipbuilding committee hearing that these submarines could have been refitted to stay in service, the newspaper reported.Given that Australia commissioned the first Collins-class submarines in the late 1990s, their refitting could see them used until they are about 50 years old, The Guardian said, noting that the extensive refitting work can cost up to $6 billion.The work to upgrade the first submarine is expected to begin between 2026 and 2028.Under the now-defunct submarine deal with France, Australia would have been able to commission the first vehicle in 2034-2035, the newspaper noted.
Which means US of Jeffrey Epstein vassal, Rolf Harris' AUSTRALIA, will have the Paedo Submarines of Conquest,
But the name of the game is not Paedophillic Conqest, the name of the Game is Godly Total and Absolute Annihalation!!
8
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102003/41/1020034174_37:0:1854:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_c74a2507595f095c542668e7c5a33695.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, australia, military, submarine, aukus

Canberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed

11:47 GMT 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Torsten BLACKWOOD Collins class submarine
 Collins class submarine - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Torsten BLACKWOOD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia does not exclude keeping some of the ageing homegrown Collins-class submarines in service until 2050, as the exact schedule for obtaining new nuclear-propelled submarines is yet to be fixed, The Guardian reported on Friday.
Under the AUKUS strategic partnership announced last month, Australia intends to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines. The country, however, is not likely to receive the first vehicle until the late 2030s.
To bridge the "capability gap" until Austalia waits for the new submarines, the government plans to extend the life of six Collins-class submarines by 10 years. Navy chief Vice Admiral Michael Noonan said at a shipbuilding committee hearing that these submarines could have been refitted to stay in service, the newspaper reported.
Given that Australia commissioned the first Collins-class submarines in the late 1990s, their refitting could see them used until they are about 50 years old, The Guardian said, noting that the extensive refitting work can cost up to $6 billion.
The work to upgrade the first submarine is expected to begin between 2026 and 2028.
Under the now-defunct submarine deal with France, Australia would have been able to commission the first vehicle in 2034-2035, the newspaper noted.
002000
Discuss
Popular comments
Which means US of Jeffrey Epstein vassal, Rolf Harris' AUSTRALIA, will have the Paedo Submarines of Conquest,
Rus Hammer Head
15 October, 14:51 GMT
000000
But the name of the game is not Paedophillic Conqest, the name of the Game is Godly Total and Absolute Annihalation!!
Rus Hammer Head
15 October, 14:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:06 GMTMeteorite Crashes Through Roof and Lands in Woman's Bed - Photo
11:52 GMTUS Asks Russia to ‘Do More’ for EU’s Energy Security After Spending Years Sabotaging Nord Stream 2
11:49 GMTCryptic Repeating Fast Radio Burst Traced to Cosmic Blasts Fuels Speculations About Alien Technology
11:47 GMTCanberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
11:22 GMTThe Magic is Gone: Official Wizard of New Zealand Loses Contract for Performing 'Acts of Wizardry'
10:56 GMTISS Orientation in Space Restored With Help of Russian Segment Engines
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh
09:51 GMTBrexit Minister Says EU Proposal on NI Protocol ‘Ultimately Unacceptable’ Without Change in ECJ Role
09:05 GMTAt Least 32 Killed, About 53 Injured in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Source Says
08:58 GMTCOVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results
08:23 GMTLinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China Over Restrictive Regulations
08:22 GMTEurope's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty', UN Agency Chief Says
08:20 GMTKenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
08:12 GMTAustralian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne
08:10 GMTDussehra Festival: Indian Celebs Share One Social Evil They Wish to Eradicate For a Better World
07:53 GMTBrent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018
07:35 GMTBiden Commission Split on Expanding Supreme Court But Says Justices’ Tenure 'Merits Consideration’
07:07 GMTNorwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services