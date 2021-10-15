https://sputniknews.com/20211015/brent-crude-tops-85-per-barrel-first-time-since-october-2018-1089941922.html

Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018

World oil prices accelerated growth to 1%, while the price of Brent crude rose above $ 85 per barrel for the first time since 10 October 2018, according to... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

The price of December futures for Brent crude oil grew by 1.21% - to 85.02 dollars per barrel, November futures for WTI - by 1.12%, up to 82.22 dollars per barrel. In the morning, oil rose in price by an average of 0.7% - 0.8%.Earlier this month, oil producers in the OPEC+ cartel ignored the US pleas to increase output more quickly than planned by the group. OPEC+ said it will stick with plans to release an additional 400,000 barrels per day onto the market from November through April, as part of a gradual unwinding of historic supply cuts in place since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

