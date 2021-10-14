https://sputniknews.com/20211014/what-is-known-about-the-bow-and-arrow-killing-spree-in-norway-so-far-1089910251.html

What Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far

The Kongsberg attack is the worst to have happened in Norway since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

Five people have been left dead and two injured after a man armed with bow and arrows went on a killing spree in the town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening.Kongsberg is a town and municipality of 25,000 in Viken County, near Oslo. It is the site of the Royal Norwegian Mint and home to Norway's major defence contractor, Kongsberg Gruppen.The Kongsberg attack is the worst in Norway's history since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead.

