Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/what-is-known-about-the-bow-and-arrow-killing-spree-in-norway-so-far-1089910251.html
What Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
What Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
The Kongsberg attack is the worst to have happened in Norway since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T06:40+0000
2021-10-14T06:56+0000
news
europe
norway
attack
killing
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089908651_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e08e89511e8d129599c70f9d8a71f077.jpg
Five people have been left dead and two injured after a man armed with bow and arrows went on a killing spree in the town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening.Kongsberg is a town and municipality of 25,000 in Viken County, near Oslo. It is the site of the Royal Norwegian Mint and home to Norway's major defence contractor, Kongsberg Gruppen.The Kongsberg attack is the worst in Norway's history since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/situation-in-kongsberg-after-bow-and-arrow-attack-1089908676.html
A 'Danish citizen' suggest nothing but cover-up. We will discover the ethnicity of the attacker only from Social Media (the people's democratic forum) which is why regime-controlled media hate the internet.
1
1
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089908651_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba576fa7aaa176922639915030177dbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, norway, attack, killing, scandinavia

What Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far

06:40 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 14.10.2021)
© REUTERS / NTBPolice officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / NTB
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Kongsberg attack is the worst to have happened in Norway since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead.
Five people have been left dead and two injured after a man armed with bow and arrows went on a killing spree in the town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening.
At 18:13 local time on Wednesday night, the police received reports of a man walking around Kongsberg centre shooting people with a bow and arrows. The man was ultimately arrested following a “confrontation” at 18:47 following a manhunt involving a massive police force, elite units, the military and even helicopters. During the operation, warning shots were made, TV2 reported.
The suspect was later identified as a Danish citizen, aged 37 and living in Kongsberg. He has been charged with murder and is currently in custody in the city of Drammen.
The police haven't disclosed his identity, but said there are many rumours circulating on social media about possible perpetrators who cannot be linked to the killings.
The police believe that the man acted alone and say it is natural to suspect an act of terrorism. The police security service (PST) is investigating the case with significant resources. It is too early to assess the motivation behind the spree, the police concluded so far.
The Norwegian Police Directorate has issued a national order to carry arms to increase preparedness and the ability to respond. While this has been described as an emergency measure, the police said there are no concrete indications of change in the threat level in the country.
The man has been assigned a defence counsel and is said to be cooperating with the police.
Outgoing Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the events in Kongsberg as “horrific”. She said that the attack “affected the community” and “shook the entire nation”. “Our thoughts go to those affected by this and their loved ones,” the prime minister said, adding that while she herself understood the fear of her compatriots, the situation is now under control.
Incoming Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre condemned the Kongsberg incident as a “cruel and brutal act”.
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:51 GMT
3
Kongsberg is a town and municipality of 25,000 in Viken County, near Oslo. It is the site of the Royal Norwegian Mint and home to Norway's major defence contractor, Kongsberg Gruppen.
The Kongsberg attack is the worst in Norway's history since Anders Behring Breivik's killing spree in 2011, which left 77 people dead.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
A 'Danish citizen' suggest nothing but cover-up. We will discover the ethnicity of the attacker only from Social Media (the people's democratic forum) which is why regime-controlled media hate the internet.
keyboardcosmetics
14 October, 09:57 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:15 GMTEnergy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow
06:51 GMTSituation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:49 GMTTyphoon Kompasu Leaves 19 Dead, 13 Missing in Northern Philippines, Reports Say
06:44 GMTDurga Puja Celebrations in India's National Capital Lack Pomp & Splendour Due to COVID-19 Crisis
06:40 GMTWhat Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
06:13 GMTLegal Loopholes and 'Zuckerbucks': Study Explains How Facebook’s CEO ‘Bought’ the 2020 Election
05:55 GMTJapan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say
05:55 GMT'Worse Than We Thought': Report Highlights Avalanche-Like Spike in Hatred of Jews on Social Media
05:39 GMTAt Least 25 Killed, Dozens Injured in Building Fire in Taiwan - Photo, Video
04:45 GMTIsraeli Ministers Face Low Ratings As Public Dissatisfaction With Their Policies Continues to Mount
04:08 GMTCanadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
03:54 GMTDefense Minister: Taiwan 'Absolutely Will Not Start a War' With China
03:33 GMTTrump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results
03:26 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 8 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:54 GMTWorld Economy & Sanction Tools: Putin Says US Undermining Position as Global Reserve Currency
01:14 GMTCalifornia Woman Charged for Allegedly Pushing Excessive Drinking, Sex at Secret Teen Parties
01:07 GMTFive Afghans Planned to Hijack Commercial Aircraft During Kabul Evacuation, US Air Force Reveals
00:25 GMTUS Army Seeks to Fire a PrSM 499 Kilometers in Max Range Test of Lockheed Martin-Made Weapon
00:22 GMTBiden Administration Unveils Plan to Erect 7 Offshore Wind Farms Along Entire US Coastline
YesterdayAlgerian Police Arrest 17 From Kabyle Separatist Group Reportedly in Contact With ‘Zionist Entity’