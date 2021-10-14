https://sputniknews.com/20211014/watch-moment-residents-evacuated-as-anti-tank-shell-hits-building-in-beirut-1089923410.html

Watch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut

A military operation in Lebanon's capital of Beirut was launched on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people heading to the Justice... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

Watch the moment an anti-tank shell hits a building in Beirut. More footage shows women and children being evacuated from the building after it was hit by a projectile. Reporters were hiding in the building before it was targeted. Just recently, the Lebanese Army announced that it has identified some of the militants who fired at the protesters and is pursuing them, according to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

