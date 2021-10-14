Watch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
© AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMROCivilians evacuate their homes during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement.
A military operation in Lebanon's capital of Beirut was launched on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly explosion in the city's port in August 2020.
Watch the moment an anti-tank shell hits a building in Beirut.
The exact moment an anti-tank shell hits a building in Beirut pic.twitter.com/1u0KDze0mg— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 14, 2021
More footage shows women and children being evacuated from the building after it was hit by a projectile. Reporters were hiding in the building before it was targeted.
Militants fired three RPGs at buildings in #Beirut’s Tayouneh district, where a military operation is going on. One shell hit the 3rd floor of a building where journalists were hiding, but the incident led to no casualties. Video shows women and kids being evacuated from building pic.twitter.com/orzSdFU1Wf— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) October 14, 2021
Just recently, the Lebanese Army announced that it has identified some of the militants who fired at the protesters and is pursuing them, according to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel.