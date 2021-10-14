Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/watch-moment-residents-evacuated-as-anti-tank-shell-hits-building-in-beirut-1089923410.html
Watch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
Watch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
A military operation in Lebanon's capital of Beirut was launched on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people heading to the Justice... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T15:33+0000
2021-10-14T15:33+0000
beirut
news
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089923516_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_46f0bbc9993ec8c645c29e10978c9958.jpg
Watch the moment an anti-tank shell hits a building in Beirut. More footage shows women and children being evacuated from the building after it was hit by a projectile. Reporters were hiding in the building before it was targeted. Just recently, the Lebanese Army announced that it has identified some of the militants who fired at the protesters and is pursuing them, according to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel.
beirut
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089923516_310:0:3041:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c318eba1b86687e8dbeb2c03a87c1caa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beirut, news, lebanon

Watch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut

15:33 GMT 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMROCivilians evacuate their homes during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement.
Civilians evacuate their homes during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMRO
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
A military operation in Lebanon's capital of Beirut was launched on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly explosion in the city's port in August 2020.
Watch the moment an anti-tank shell hits a building in Beirut.
More footage shows women and children being evacuated from the building after it was hit by a projectile. Reporters were hiding in the building before it was targeted.
Just recently, the Lebanese Army announced that it has identified some of the militants who fired at the protesters and is pursuing them, according to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel.
020011
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:45 GMTPIA 'Suspends Afghan Operations Citing Taliban Interference, Security Concerns'
16:29 GMTMuslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack
16:22 GMTAfghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say
16:18 GMT18-Year-Old Pakistani Woman Gang-Raped in Car On Motorway
15:46 GMTUS Army Has Conducted Long-Range Precision Missile Test That Exceeds Maximum Threshold
15:43 GMTYellen Calls for Protections for Whistleblowers After Failure of Attempt to Oust IMF Director
15:33 GMTChinese Think Tank Triangulates Spot Where US Sub Likely Collided With Mystery Object
15:33 GMTWatch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
15:29 GMT'Sure, Yeah': Netizens Smirk as Bond Star Says He Visits Gay Bars to Avoid 'Hetero D*ck-Swinging'
15:22 GMTLebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War
15:15 GMTFrance Working Out More Measures to Contain Rise of Energy Prices, Macron Says
15:13 GMTEuropean Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says
15:10 GMTVictims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors
15:01 GMTAstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says
14:50 GMTAfghan Civil Servants Once Employed by Taliban May Reportedly Be Exempt From US Terror-Related Bans
14:45 GMTHindus Celebrating 'Durga Puja' Attacked in Bangladesh Over Quran Desecration Claims
14:18 GMTState Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
13:58 GMT'Beautiful Body': Ex-Mortuary Worker in Kenya 'Admits to Having Sex With Dead Women'
13:55 GMTSyria’s Anti-Daesh Allies Vow to Respond to Alleged Israeli, US Aggression Over Palmyra
13:40 GMTNATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway, Calls for Unity Against Hatred, Violence