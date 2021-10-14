Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-stocks-in-first-major-fourth-quarter-rally-as-sp-500-gains-most-in-7-months-1089933824.html
US Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months
US Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US stocks had their biggest rally since the start of the fourth quarter, with the key S&P 500 index posting on Thursday its largest... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T21:53+0000
2021-10-14T21:51+0000
us economy
wall street
us stocks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081663851_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fddfd24ffe304ec448addb415a0b3d5b.jpg
The S&amp;P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, and Wall Street’s other major indexes that include the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, saw one of the weakest starts to a quarter as inflation worries from high oil prices weighed on markets in the first two weeks of October.&nbsp;Uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve would unwind its stimulus program and embark next on rate hikes had also unnerved market participants from taking positions.On Wednesday, minutes from September's Federal Reserve policy meeting made clear that the stimulus taper would likely begin in November or December and conclude by the middle of 2022. The central bank also suggested a monthly roll back of $15 billion that would terminate in eight months the $120 billion it spent each month to buy bonds and other assets to support the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. More importantly, the Federal Reserve indicated it was not in a rush to increase interest rates.While stocks posted some gains on Wednesday on the Federal Reserve notice, risk-taking reached a heightened level on Thursday as US jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low and US corporate earnings for the third quarter came in better than expected.The S&amp;P 500 settled up 74 points, or 1.7%, at 4,438. It was the index’s biggest one-day gain since a near 2% gain on March 5.The Nasdaq Composite, comprising Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 252 points, or 1.7%, at 14,823.The Dow, comprising mostly industrial-based value stocks,&nbsp; finished Thursday’s session up 535 points, or 1.6%, at 34,913.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/wall-street-up-broadly-as-fed-signals-caution-with-us-stimulus-taper-rate-hike-1089319205.html
wall street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081663851_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b00c3772f503051b03d7e91b4e8a3927.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us economy, wall street, us stocks

US Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months

21:53 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanFILE - In this May 13, 2019 file photo, the NYSE logo is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday, June 17, following two weeks of gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - In this May 13, 2019 file photo, the NYSE logo is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday, June 17, following two weeks of gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US stocks had their biggest rally since the start of the fourth quarter, with the key S&P 500 index posting on Thursday its largest one-day gain in seven months as clarity over the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering plans emboldened investors to take the risk they had shunned for weeks.
The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, and Wall Street’s other major indexes that include the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, saw one of the weakest starts to a quarter as inflation worries from high oil prices weighed on markets in the first two weeks of October. 
Uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve would unwind its stimulus program and embark next on rate hikes had also unnerved market participants from taking positions.
On Wednesday, minutes from September's Federal Reserve policy meeting made clear that the stimulus taper would likely begin in November or December and conclude by the middle of 2022.
The central bank also suggested a monthly roll back of $15 billion that would terminate in eight months the $120 billion it spent each month to buy bonds and other assets to support the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. More importantly, the Federal Reserve indicated it was not in a rush to increase interest rates.
The New York Stock Exchange is shown, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
Wall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike
23 September, 01:00 GMT
While stocks posted some gains on Wednesday on the Federal Reserve notice, risk-taking reached a heightened level on Thursday as US jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low and US corporate earnings for the third quarter came in better than expected.
“Investors remain committed to stocks as the current inflationary environment won’t likely trigger a rapid interest rate hiking schedule from the Fed,” Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.
The S&P 500 settled up 74 points, or 1.7%, at 4,438. It was the index’s biggest one-day gain since a near 2% gain on March 5.
The Nasdaq Composite, comprising Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 252 points, or 1.7%, at 14,823.
The Dow, comprising mostly industrial-based value stocks,  finished Thursday’s session up 535 points, or 1.6%, at 34,913.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:40 GMTFIFA Evacuates 100 Refugees Out of Afghanistan - Report
22:20 GMTUS Urges Lebanon to Conduct Swift, Complete Probe Into Beirut Explosion – White House
22:09 GMTMillionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder
21:53 GMTUS Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months
21:32 GMTLebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting
21:28 GMTBelarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities
21:07 GMT'Absolutely Not True': Army Official Rejects Claim That US Has Lost AI Battle to China
20:17 GMTTrans Employees, Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout After CEO Defends Jokes in Chappelle Comedy Special
19:40 GMTUS Offers an Extra $67 Million to Aid Lebanon's Army, Senior Administration Official Says
19:30 GMTUS Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot for Older, At-Risk Persons
19:14 GMTBill to Curb Big Tech Rigging Online Commerce in Their Favor Garners Bipartisan Support
19:06 GMTRussian Military: Israel Carried Out Wednesday Homs Airstrike Under Cover of Two Civilian Aircraft
18:59 GMT#EmptyShelvesJoe: New Hashtag Takes Twitter By Storm Amid Supply Chain Crisis in United States
18:58 GMTUFOs Flying in 'Military Formation' Over Texas Are Proof of Alien Base Below US Desert, Blogger Says
18:57 GMTTrudeau to Announce Addition of New Members to Cabinet on October 25 - Reports
18:55 GMTUS Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees
18:54 GMTMigrants Detained in Canadian Provincial Jails Suffer in Abusive Conditions, Rights Group Says
18:49 GMTJust Say No: Uzbekistan Says Deployment of US Troops on Its Soil Illegal Under Constitution
18:19 GMTMacron Scores Penalty During Charity Football Match – Video
17:57 GMTUS Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt