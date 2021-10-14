https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-state-department-calls-for-probe-into-death-of-chavez-confidant-in-venezuelan-prison-1089934912.html

US State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison

US State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the death of former army general Raul Baduel in a... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T23:37+0000

2021-10-14T23:37+0000

2021-10-14T23:37+0000

venezuela

hugo chavez

investigation

us state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_90ea2cff975b9682444efe2971bcb817.jpg

"The recent death of Venezuelan political prisoner Raul Baduel reminds the world of the deplorable and dangerous conditions Venezuelan political prisoners face in the Maduro regime's custody," Price said during a press briefing. "We call for an independent examination to confirm the true cause of the death."Baduel, who once saved former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez from a coup, reportedly died in a Venezuelan prison on Tuesday due to a cardiac failure caused by COVID-19.Baduel served as Venezuela’s defense minister under Chavez. Baduel helped Chavez return to power after a failed coup attempt in 2002. However, Baduel became an opposition leader in 2007 before his eventual arrest two years later and conviction in a corruption case.

Rus Hammer Head There needs to be an independent investigation of US crimes against and detention of Julian Assange!!! It seems US of Paedophiles is only interested in Human Rights of Headchoppers, Collaborators and Insurrectionists!!! Human Rights is the US of Paedophiles excuse to meddle in the politics of other Nations!!!

vot tak An israeloamerican propaganda article written from a zio-media pov that includes no rebuttal to the bs. Thumbs down, zionistas.

2

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

venezuela, hugo chavez, investigation, us state department