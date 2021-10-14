Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Signs Short-Term Spending Bill Raising US Debt Limit, Averting Default
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-state-department-calls-for-probe-into-death-of-chavez-confidant-in-venezuelan-prison-1089934912.html
US State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison
US State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the death of former army general Raul Baduel in a... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T23:37+0000
2021-10-14T23:37+0000
venezuela
hugo chavez
investigation
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_90ea2cff975b9682444efe2971bcb817.jpg
"The recent death of Venezuelan political prisoner Raul Baduel reminds the world of the deplorable and dangerous conditions Venezuelan political prisoners face in the Maduro regime's custody," Price said during a press briefing. "We call for an independent examination to confirm the true cause of the death."Baduel, who once saved former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez from a coup, reportedly died in a Venezuelan prison on Tuesday due to a cardiac failure caused by COVID-19.Baduel served as Venezuela’s defense minister under Chavez. Baduel helped Chavez return to power after a failed coup attempt in 2002. However, Baduel became an opposition leader in 2007 before his eventual arrest two years later and conviction in a corruption case.
There needs to be an independent investigation of US crimes against and detention of Julian Assange!!! It seems US of Paedophiles is only interested in Human Rights of Headchoppers, Collaborators and Insurrectionists!!! Human Rights is the US of Paedophiles excuse to meddle in the politics of other Nations!!!
An israeloamerican propaganda article written from a zio-media pov that includes no rebuttal to the bs. Thumbs down, zionistas.
2
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3086fe4f17be211dd8f5e9e2bc159352.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, hugo chavez, investigation, us state department

US State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison

23:37 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsThe State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the death of former army general Raul Baduel in a Venezuelan prison this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"The recent death of Venezuelan political prisoner Raul Baduel reminds the world of the deplorable and dangerous conditions Venezuelan political prisoners face in the Maduro regime's custody," Price said during a press briefing. "We call for an independent examination to confirm the true cause of the death."
Baduel, who once saved former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez from a coup, reportedly died in a Venezuelan prison on Tuesday due to a cardiac failure caused by COVID-19.
Baduel served as Venezuela’s defense minister under Chavez. Baduel helped Chavez return to power after a failed coup attempt in 2002. However, Baduel became an opposition leader in 2007 before his eventual arrest two years later and conviction in a corruption case.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
There needs to be an independent investigation of US crimes against and detention of Julian Assange!!! It seems US of Paedophiles is only interested in Human Rights of Headchoppers, Collaborators and Insurrectionists!!! Human Rights is the US of Paedophiles excuse to meddle in the politics of other Nations!!!
Rus Hammer Head
15 October, 03:07 GMT
000000
An israeloamerican propaganda article written from a zio-media pov that includes no rebuttal to the bs. Thumbs down, zionistas.
vtvot tak
15 October, 03:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:10 GMTBiden Signs Short-Term Spending Bill Raising US Debt Limit, Averting Default
YesterdayUS State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison
YesterdayTehran Warns Israel Against ‘Military Adventure’ Amid Boasting IDF Can Strike Nuclear Facilities
YesterdayUS Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayFIFA Evacuates 100 Refugees Out of Afghanistan - Report
YesterdayUS Urges Lebanon to Conduct Swift, Complete Probe Into Beirut Explosion – White House
YesterdayMillionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder
YesterdayUS Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months
YesterdayLebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting
YesterdayBelarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities
Yesterday'Absolutely Not True': Army Official Rejects Claim That US Has Lost AI Battle to China
YesterdayTrans Employees, Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout After CEO Defends Jokes in Chappelle Comedy Special
YesterdayUS Offers an Extra $67 Million to Aid Lebanon's Army, Senior Administration Official Says
YesterdayUS Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot for Older, At-Risk Persons
YesterdayBill to Curb Big Tech Rigging Online Commerce in Their Favor Garners Bipartisan Support
YesterdayRussian Military: Israel Carried Out Wednesday Homs Airstrike Under Cover of Two Civilian Aircraft
Yesterday#EmptyShelvesJoe: New Hashtag Takes Twitter By Storm Amid Supply Chain Crisis in United States
YesterdayUFOs Flying in 'Military Formation' Over Texas Are Proof of Alien Base Below US Desert, Blogger Says
YesterdayTrudeau to Announce Addition of New Members to Cabinet on October 25 - Reports
YesterdayUS Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees