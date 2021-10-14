https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-offers-an-extra-67-million-to-aid-lebanons-army-says-senior-us-official-1089932498.html

U.S. Offers an Extra $67 Million to Aid Lebanon's Army, Says Senior US Official

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland announced Thursday in Beirut an additional $67 million in new US support for the Lebanese army. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

Speaking at a news conference, Nuland expressed solidarity on behalf of the American people for the tragic loss of life that erupted outside the Palace of Justice on Thursday before confirming their steadfast support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.Nuland said the US was working with Lebanese authorities alongside the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure the country receives aid amid its deep economic and political crisis.“Terrorists and thieves have robbed them of hope for far too long. After years of suffering, all Lebanese deserve better… this money belongs to the Lebanese people and must be used for their benefit.”Tensions spiked in Lebanon after gunfire killed at least one person in Beirut on Thursday as supporters of Hezbollah and its allies gathered in the Lebanese capital to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast.Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally, the Amal movement, reportedly accused the Christian Lebanese Forces party of being behind the shootings.Amid the pandemic, imported goods that were once commonplace have become scarce — from fuel to medical supplies. Iran has taken the lead in supplying fuel to Lebanon.Nuland declared the support offered by oil producing Iran as a "publicity stunt.”Nuland concluded by mentioning that they are taking the necessary steps to work with traditional partners around the world who have invested in Lebanon, “who care about Lebanon” for support.

