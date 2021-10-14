In a press release, the Navy sets a deadline for all active duty sailors to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28.Officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles who miss the deadline will be notified in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved, the release added.Sailors discharged only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, a type of discharge that can result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits, according to the release.
The american military touts itself as an all volunteer military. But that voluntary aspect disappears once the sucker signs the enlistment contract. Once they do that, their arse belongs to the military. What is not revealed to the prospective mark is that the military does not have to adhere to the contract, it is full of exceptions that actually allow them to do anything they want with the recruit. But the recruit, once they sigb up, are legally boxed and must fullfil it, or face legal/criminal consequenses.
vot tak
This usn order about discharge for refusing vaccination may in fact be a legal way out for those who joined, but are now regretting they fell for the false advertising.
The crew of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) man the rails aboard WWII museum ship USS Bowfin (SS 287) to shoot a spirit spot for Fox Sports to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American sailors who fail to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and lack an approved or pending exemption will be discharged under a timeline announced by the Navy on Thursday.
"This deadline makes Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination," the release said.
