BREAKING: Biden Signs Short-Term Spending Bill Raising US Debt Limit, Averting Default
US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American sailors who fail to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and lack an approved or pending exemption will be discharged under a... 14.10.2021
In a press release, the Navy sets a deadline for all active duty sailors to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28.Officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles who miss the deadline will be notified in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved, the release added.Sailors discharged only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, a type of discharge that can result in the loss of some veterans' benefits, according to the release.
The american military touts itself as an all volunteer military. But that voluntary aspect disappears once the sucker signs the enlistment contract. Once they do that, their arse belongs to the military. What is not revealed to the prospective mark is that the military does not have to adhere to the contract, it is full of exceptions that actually allow them to do anything they want with the recruit. But the recruit, once they sigb up, are legally boxed and must fullfil it, or face legal/criminal consequenses.
This usn order about discharge for refusing vaccination may in fact be a legal way out for those who joined, but are now regretting they fell for the false advertising.
US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

23:03 GMT 14.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Cmdr. Corey Barker / The crew of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) man the rails aboard WWII museum ship USS Bowfin (SS 287) to shoot a spirit spot for Fox Sports to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The crew of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) man the rails aboard WWII museum ship USS Bowfin (SS 287) to shoot a spirit spot for Fox Sports to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American sailors who fail to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and lack an approved or pending exemption will be discharged under a timeline announced by the Navy on Thursday.
In a press release, the Navy sets a deadline for all active duty sailors to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28.
"This deadline makes Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination," the release said.
Officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles who miss the deadline will be notified in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved, the release added.
Retired U.S. Navy Yeoman First Class Mark Stallins plays Taps for Memorial Day at a gravesite in Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Pentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
Yesterday, 07:44 GMT
Sailors discharged only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, a type of discharge that can result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits, according to the release.
The american military touts itself as an all volunteer military. But that voluntary aspect disappears once the sucker signs the enlistment contract. Once they do that, their arse belongs to the military. What is not revealed to the prospective mark is that the military does not have to adhere to the contract, it is full of exceptions that actually allow them to do anything they want with the recruit. But the recruit, once they sigb up, are legally boxed and must fullfil it, or face legal/criminal consequenses.

vtvot tak

15 October, 02:39 GMT
vtvot tak
15 October, 02:39 GMT
This usn order about discharge for refusing vaccination may in fact be a legal way out for those who joined, but are now regretting they fell for the false advertising.

vtvot tak

15 October, 02:42 GMT
vtvot tak
15 October, 02:42 GMT
