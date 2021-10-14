https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-navy-sets-timeline-discharge-details-for-service-members-refusing-covid-19-vaccine-1089934802.html

US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American sailors who fail to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and lack an approved or pending exemption will be discharged under a... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T23:03+0000

2021-10-14T23:03+0000

2021-10-14T23:01+0000

vaccination

us navy

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083450423_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_7a2f9c4e35b6fc16b07ad020fa797ac7.jpg

In a press release, the Navy sets a deadline for all active duty sailors to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28.Officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles who miss the deadline will be notified in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved, the release added.Sailors discharged only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, a type of discharge that can result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20211014/pentagon-report-shows-more-us-military-died-of-suicide-in-q2-of-2021-than-from-covid-19-pandemic-1089911287.html

vot tak The american military touts itself as an all volunteer military. But that voluntary aspect disappears once the sucker signs the enlistment contract. Once they do that, their arse belongs to the military. What is not revealed to the prospective mark is that the military does not have to adhere to the contract, it is full of exceptions that actually allow them to do anything they want with the recruit. But the recruit, once they sigb up, are legally boxed and must fullfil it, or face legal/criminal consequenses.

vot tak This usn order about discharge for refusing vaccination may in fact be a legal way out for those who joined, but are now regretting they fell for the false advertising.

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vaccination, us navy, covid-19