US Health Agencies to Decide on Approval for J&J Booster Shot in Coming Weeks, Biden Says
US Health Agencies to Decide on Approval for J&J Booster Shot in Coming Weeks, Biden Says
WASHINGTON, October 14 (Sputnik) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide in the coming... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T17:33+0000
2021-10-14T17:33+0000
johnson & johnson
vaccines
covid-19
"We expect a final decision from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the next couple of weeks," Biden said during a press conference.Biden said the FDA and CDC are currently reviewing data on the vaccine.A study by the US National Institutes of Health showed that a third dose of the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters.The FDA has so far cleared the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster for use in the United States while the other two manufacturers Moderna and Johnson &amp; Johnson are awaiting approval.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/over-400000-americans-receive-covid-19-booster-shot-during-weekend--1089492344.html
johnson & johnson, vaccines, covid-19

US Health Agencies to Decide on Approval for J&J Booster Shot in Coming Weeks, Biden Says

17:33 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONFILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY
FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 14 (Sputnik) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide in the coming weeks whether to approve the use of booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"We expect a final decision from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the next couple of weeks," Biden said during a press conference.
Biden said the FDA and CDC are currently reviewing data on the vaccine.
A study by the US National Institutes of Health showed that a third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters.
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Over 400,000 Americans Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend
28 September, 17:43 GMT
The FDA has so far cleared the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster for use in the United States while the other two manufacturers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are awaiting approval.
Popular comments
Bradley Curtis
14 October, 20:33 GMT1
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
