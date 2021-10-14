https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-health-agencies-to-decide-on-approval-for-jj-booster-shot-in-coming-weeks-biden-says-1089930107.html

US Health Agencies to Decide on Approval for J&J Booster Shot in Coming Weeks, Biden Says

WASHINGTON, October 14 (Sputnik) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide in the coming... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We expect a final decision from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the next couple of weeks," Biden said during a press conference.Biden said the FDA and CDC are currently reviewing data on the vaccine.A study by the US National Institutes of Health showed that a third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters.The FDA has so far cleared the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster for use in the United States while the other two manufacturers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are awaiting approval.

