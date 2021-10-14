Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/unprofessional-and-imbalanced-move-says-tehran-after-adani-ports-ban-on-iranian-containers-1089911583.html
‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
India’s anti-smuggling agency the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month seized almost 3,000kg of Afghan heroin, worth nearly $24 billion, hidden... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T13:11+0000
2021-10-14T13:11+0000
donald trump
iran
afghanistan
india
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
adani group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229440_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_57504412584141ac700f087853a1bced.jpg
Iran has expressed concerns over a recent advisory by India’s largest ports’ operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited’s (APSEZ) to ban container cargo from Iran. The concern was shared as officials from both India and Iran called a virtual conference to discuss cooperation in drug trafficking on Wednesday (14 October).It is being done "through denial of trade and banning its consignments as an unprofessional and imbalanced move," the statement added. Iranian officials also told Indian counterparts during the virtual meeting that occupation of Afghanistan by foreign forces, infighting between various groups, and severe poverty have all contributed to the rise in narcotics production in the central Asian country.The Indian delegation was led by Satya Narayan Pradhan, the director-general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and comprised delegates both from the NCB and the foreign ministry.On 11 October, APSEZ announced that it would stop handling ]containerised cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, almost a month after nearly three tonnes of Afghan opium was seized at the Mundra port on India’s western seaboard. APSEZ, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the Indian business conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani, controls 13 port terminals, which represents 24 percent of the country's port capacity. It has said that the trade ban is advisory and takes effect on 15 November.The Indian Express reported this week India’s total imports from Iran totalled almost $1.4 billion for the 2020 financial year, which included the imports of chemicals, dry fruits and wool.The decision by APSEZ comes as Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi has asked New Delhi to intensify “economic cooperation” between the two nations since he assumed office in August this year.Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian - during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month - also urged his Indian opposite number, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to work towards finalising a preferential trade agreement (PTA) at the earliest opportunity.The negotiations for a PTA between the two countries started in 2016 and, so far, five rounds of talks have been held. However, the trade negotiations were adversely affected by former US President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to pull his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and impose punitive economic sanctions on Iran.Since Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election, there has been an apparent willingness by the US to re-join the JCPOA and New Delhi has steadily been firming up its economic ties with Iran. Tehran said in July that trade between Delhi and Tehran had increased in the March-June quarter this year by 240 percent compared with the same quarter last year.Iran An 'Important Partner' for India, Says Ex-EnvoyDiplomat and India's former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, Anil Trigunayat, notes that cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi is crucial for Indian interests, more so since India views Iran as its economic gateway to Afghanistan, central Asia and beyond.Trigunayat reckons that Adani Ports' trade advisory could affect trade between not only India and Iran, but also with Afghanistan.He, however, argues that "plugging the loopholes" in the flow of narcotics between the countries is also important."Both the countries should work towards creating a joint mechanism to combat the flow of illicit drugs from Afghanistan," the former envoy states.
https://sputniknews.com/20210708/president-elect-raisi-to-indian-fm-security-economic-ties-top-priorities-in-india-iran-relations-1083337591.html
https://sputniknews.com/20201225/major-obstacle-indias-indo-pacific-vision-affected-by-us-sanctions-on-iran-say-ex-indian-envoys-1081548919.html
iran
afghanistan
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229440_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa30b181cdfe2a02bf8353d35e231f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, iran, afghanistan, india, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), adani group

‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers

13:11 GMT 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKYThis photo taken on December 21, 2016 shows a container ship (R) docked at India's Adani Port Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra
This photo taken on December 21, 2016 shows a container ship (R) docked at India's Adani Port Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKY
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
India’s anti-smuggling agency the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month seized almost 3,000kg of Afghan heroin, worth nearly $24 billion, hidden in two containers at the western seaport of Mundra -- the largest handler of commercial freight. India says that the heroin reached the country via Iran's port of Bandar Abbas.
Iran has expressed concerns over a recent advisory by India’s largest ports’ operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited’s (APSEZ) to ban container cargo from Iran.
The concern was shared as officials from both India and Iran called a virtual conference to discuss cooperation in drug trafficking on Wednesday (14 October).

“Iran - as the country which has suffered from many trade restrictions and unjust sanctions for more than 40 years and as the champion whose sincere efforts and sacrifices in fighting all the said devils has been praised by the United Nations - is once again being targeted unfairly,” a statement from the Iranian embassy after the meeting read.

It is being done "through denial of trade and banning its consignments as an unprofessional and imbalanced move," the statement added.
Iranian officials also told Indian counterparts during the virtual meeting that occupation of Afghanistan by foreign forces, infighting between various groups, and severe poverty have all contributed to the rise in narcotics production in the central Asian country.

“As an immediate neighbour to Afghanistan, Iran has also been significantly affected by other developments in that country,” the statement further said.

The Indian delegation was led by Satya Narayan Pradhan, the director-general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and comprised delegates both from the NCB and the foreign ministry.
On 11 October, APSEZ announced that it would stop handling ]containerised cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, almost a month after nearly three tonnes of Afghan opium was seized at the Mundra port on India’s western seaboard.
APSEZ, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the Indian business conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani, controls 13 port terminals, which represents 24 percent of the country's port capacity. It has said that the trade ban is advisory and takes effect on 15 November.
The Indian Express reported this week India’s total imports from Iran totalled almost $1.4 billion for the 2020 financial year, which included the imports of chemicals, dry fruits and wool.
The decision by APSEZ comes as Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi has asked New Delhi to intensify “economic cooperation” between the two nations since he assumed office in August this year.
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian - during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month - also urged his Indian opposite number, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to work towards finalising a preferential trade agreement (PTA) at the earliest opportunity.
Ebrahim Raisi gives a news conference after voting in the presidential election, at a polling station in the capital Tehran, on June 18, 2021. - Raisi on June 19 declared the winner of a presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2021
President-Elect Raisi to Indian FM: Security, Economic Ties Top Priorities in India-Iran Relations
8 July, 13:16 GMT
The negotiations for a PTA between the two countries started in 2016 and, so far, five rounds of talks have been held.
However, the trade negotiations were adversely affected by former US President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to pull his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and impose punitive economic sanctions on Iran.
Since Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election, there has been an apparent willingness by the US to re-join the JCPOA and New Delhi has steadily been firming up its economic ties with Iran.
Tehran said in July that trade between Delhi and Tehran had increased in the March-June quarter this year by 240 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Iran An 'Important Partner' for India, Says Ex-Envoy

Diplomat and India's former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, Anil Trigunayat, notes that cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi is crucial for Indian interests, more so since India views Iran as its economic gateway to Afghanistan, central Asia and beyond.
"Iran is an important bilateral partner for us and also figures prominently in India's plan to boost connectivity with other countries in the region," says the ex-Indian envoy.
Trigunayat reckons that Adani Ports' trade advisory could affect trade between not only India and Iran, but also with Afghanistan.
Chabahar Port - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2020
'Major Obstacle': India's Indo-Pacific Vision Affected by US Sanctions on Iran, Say ex-Indian Envoys
25 December 2020, 12:05 GMT
He, however, argues that "plugging the loopholes" in the flow of narcotics between the countries is also important.
"Both the countries should work towards creating a joint mechanism to combat the flow of illicit drugs from Afghanistan," the former envoy states.
111000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:11 GMT‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
12:48 GMTJavid 'Sorry' for COVID-19 Losses After Report Decries One of UK's 'Worst Public Health Failures'
12:39 GMTWATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
12:16 GMTMemes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
12:11 GMTUS Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
12:06 GMTAndrew Cuomo Got Chewed Out by Father Over Women's 'T*ties' Appraisal, 'Penis Politics' Book Claims
12:01 GMTChina Builds New Missile-Armed Heavy Drone Capable of Evading Enemy Air Defences
11:39 GMTNorway Police Treating Kongsberg Bow Shooting as Terror Attack
11:33 GMTPutin: Traditional Values ​Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism
11:30 GMTAs Protesters Killed in Beirut, What is Going On in Lebanon and Why is There a Fear of Civil War?
11:28 GMTSuspect in Norway Bow Attack Violated Restraining Order From Relative in 2020, Reports Say
11:17 GMTRare Conjoined Turtles With Two Heads and One Body Hatch in Massachusetts
11:16 GMTDuterte's Quip About Vaccinating People in Their Sleep Was a Joke, Spokesman Says
11:09 GMTUK Chancellor Says It's ‘Not Government’s Job’ to Save Businesses Facing Bankruptcy Amid Gas Crunch
11:01 GMTFull-Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year, US Military Says
10:57 GMTIndia Completes Excavation Work at Strategic All-Weather Sela Tunnel on China Border
10:45 GMTPrince William Urges 'Great Minds' to 'Repair This Planet', Not Search Space for 'Next Place to Go'
10:33 GMTKremlin Reveals When Putin Will Get COVID Booster Shot
10:19 GMT'Federalism is Dead, Conspiracy Clear', Modi Govt Slammed for Changing Rules to Guard Borders
10:02 GMTGiulio Regeni: Four Egyptian Security Officers Go on Trial in Absentia for Murder of Italian Student