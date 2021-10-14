Trump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results

The 45th president of the US is once again telling Republican lawmakers to get in formation, or risk losing voter turnout for the GOP in the 2022 midterm election and the 2024 presidential election. Trump's statement comes months after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, that he and his GOP allies are prepared to intervene in the upcoming Republican primaries, "if necessary", to win seats in the House of Representatives or the Senate. Trump has maintained without evidence that the 2020 general election was riddled with widespread acts of voter fraud, and asserted that there should have been a complete review prior to the certification of the Electoral College votes. He has also refused to concede the election, despite the transition of power, and has extended well wishes to those claiming to have been, in their words, "persecuted" for their violent actions on January 6. Although Trump has yet to announce a presidential campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, GOP polls have reflected that the former US president as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the top Republican contenders for the spot. The former commander-in-chief has continued to protest the election results and the Select Committee during rallies across the country. Earlier this month, Trump declared that the November 3, 2020, election was the "real insurrection," not the January 6 riot. Trump has claimed that his supporters were "protesting the Fake Election results."
Just last week, former US President Donald Trump issued a statement claiming that the so-called "Fake Election" results from November 2020 were part of the "real insurrection" - rather than that of his supporters' deadly storming of the US Capitol building on January 6. Trump was notably impeached a second time over his actions prior to the riot.
"If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24," Trump wrote on October 13. "It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do."
Trump's statement comes months after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, that he and his GOP allies are prepared to intervene in the upcoming Republican primaries, "if necessary", to win seats in the House of Representatives or the Senate.
Trump has maintained without evidence that the 2020 general election was riddled with widespread acts of voter fraud, and asserted that there should have been a complete review prior to the certification of the Electoral College votes.
Although Trump has yet to announce a presidential campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, GOP polls have reflected that the former US president as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the top Republican contenders for the spot.
The former commander-in-chief has continued to protest the election results and the Select Committee during rallies across the country. Earlier this month, Trump declared that the November 3, 2020, election was the "real insurrection," not the January 6 riot.
Trump has claimed that his supporters were "protesting the Fake Election results."