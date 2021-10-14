Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/trump-says-republican-voters-will-stay-home-in-future-elections-unless-gop-can-solve-2020-results--1089906934.html
Trump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results
Trump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results
Just last week, former US President Donald Trump issued a statement claiming that the so-called "Fake Election" results from November 2020 were part of the... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T03:33+0000
2021-10-14T03:31+0000
donald trump
republican party
us midterm elections
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089906713_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a22db36ba680f41d8df55e4e5af6eddb.jpg
The 45th president of the US is once again telling Republican lawmakers to get in formation, or risk losing voter turnout for the GOP in the 2022 midterm election and the 2024 presidential election. Trump's statement comes months after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, that he and his GOP allies are prepared to intervene in the upcoming Republican primaries, "if necessary", to win seats in the House of Representatives or the Senate. Trump has maintained without evidence that the 2020 general election was riddled with widespread acts of voter fraud, and asserted that there should have been a complete review prior to the certification of the Electoral College votes. He has also refused to concede the election, despite the transition of power, and has extended well wishes to those claiming to have been, in their words, "persecuted" for their violent actions on January 6. Although Trump has yet to announce a presidential campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, GOP polls have reflected that the former US president as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the top Republican contenders for the spot. The former commander-in-chief has continued to protest the election results and the Select Committee during rallies across the country. Earlier this month, Trump declared that the November 3, 2020, election was the "real insurrection," not the January 6 riot. Trump has claimed that his supporters were "protesting the Fake Election results."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089906713_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77096ac43fa1cc01d43e5fdfe43c97fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, republican party, us midterm elections, 2024 us presidential elections

Trump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results

03:33 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / REBECCA COOKSupporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the Michigan State Capitol to demand an audit of 2020 election votes, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. October 12, 2021.
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the Michigan State Capitol to demand an audit of 2020 election votes, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. October 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / REBECCA COOK
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Just last week, former US President Donald Trump issued a statement claiming that the so-called "Fake Election" results from November 2020 were part of the "real insurrection" - rather than that of his supporters' deadly storming of the US Capitol building on January 6. Trump was notably impeached a second time over his actions prior to the riot.
The 45th president of the US is once again telling Republican lawmakers to get in formation, or risk losing voter turnout for the GOP in the 2022 midterm election and the 2024 presidential election.

"If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24," Trump wrote on October 13. "It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do."

Trump's statement comes months after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, that he and his GOP allies are prepared to intervene in the upcoming Republican primaries, "if necessary", to win seats in the House of Representatives or the Senate.
Trump has maintained without evidence that the 2020 general election was riddled with widespread acts of voter fraud, and asserted that there should have been a complete review prior to the certification of the Electoral College votes.
He has also refused to concede the election, despite the transition of power, and has extended well wishes to those claiming to have been, in their words, "persecuted" for their violent actions on January 6.
Although Trump has yet to announce a presidential campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, GOP polls have reflected that the former US president as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the top Republican contenders for the spot.
The former commander-in-chief has continued to protest the election results and the Select Committee during rallies across the country. Earlier this month, Trump declared that the November 3, 2020, election was the "real insurrection," not the January 6 riot.
Trump has claimed that his supporters were "protesting the Fake Election results."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMTCanadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
03:54 GMTDefense Minister: Taiwan 'Absolutely Will Not Start a War' With China
03:33 GMTTrump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results
03:26 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 8 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:54 GMTWorld Economy & Sanction Tools: Putin Says US Undermining Position as Global Reserve Currency
01:14 GMTCalifornia Woman Charged for Allegedly Pushing Excessive Drinking, Sex at Secret Teen Parties
01:07 GMTFive Afghans Planned to Hijack Commercial Aircraft During Kabul Evacuation, US Air Force Reveals
00:25 GMTUS Army Seeks to Fire a PrSM 499 Kilometers in Max Range Test of Lockheed Martin-Made Weapon
00:22 GMTBiden Administration Unveils Plan to Erect 7 Offshore Wind Farms Along Entire US Coastline
YesterdayAlgerian Police Arrest 17 From Kabyle Separatist Group Reportedly in Contact With ‘Zionist Entity’
YesterdayFDA Aims to Drastically Reduce Salt in Nation’s Food Supply
YesterdayUS Stocks Rise After 3-Day Loss But Gains Thin as Fed Stimulus Taper Looms
YesterdayUS' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
YesterdayUS Justice Dept. Says Investigating Alleged Abuse at Texas Juvenile Detention Centers
Yesterday Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump DoJ Official Who Backed Fraud Claims in 2020 Election
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
YesterdayBlinken Warns Israel’s Lapid of ‘Risks to Shared National Security Interests’ From Chinese Projects
YesterdaySome 250 Palestinian Inmates in Israeli Prisons Declare Hunger Strike - Commission
YesterdayChile's Government Considers Opposition-Initiated Impeachment Process 'Coup' Attempt
YesterdayFed Stimulus Taper Could Start Nov-Dec, Central Bank Confirms in Monthly Meeting Minutes