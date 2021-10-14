https://sputniknews.com/20211014/trans-employees-allies-at-netflix-plan-walkout-after-ceo-defends-jokes-in-chappelle-comedy-special-1089932677.html

Trans Employees, Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout After CEO Defends Jokes in Chappelle Comedy Special

Trans Employees, Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout After CEO Defends Jokes in Chappelle Comedy Special

In the latest act of the debate over jokes made at the expense of transgender people in American comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest standup show, trans employees... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T20:17+0000

2021-10-14T20:17+0000

2021-10-14T20:15+0000

protests

transgender

netflix

lgbtq

davechappelle

us

comedy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105991/39/1059913968_0:1:3872:2179_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5ae76652a9b50e8bc687769d1a5057.jpg

In Chappelle’s latest and final episode for a trilogy of comedy specials he agreed to do for Netflix, he doubles down on the anti-LGBTQ comments made in the previous two episodes that provoked outcry by sexual and gender minorities. “The Closer” was released on October 5 and has provoked even greater outcry, prompting calls for Netflix to take down the special and even for the video streaming service to be boycotted.The hourlong special is mostly filled with Chappelle’s signature storytelling approach as he drops amusing anecdotes about encounters with people of various stripes, each of which proves some kind of point he is trying to make. While much of the show is focused on LGBTQ people, much that is about them is also told in this narrative style.Chappelle also discusses a friend of his, a trans woman and fellow comedian whose career he helped boost but who later committed suicide after suffering a torrent of online abuse for defending Chappelle after his first episode in the trilogy, “Sticks & Stones,” was released in 2017.After the special aired, LGBTQ rights groups and trans employees of the company spoke out. GLAAD, which was formed in the 1980s to combat negative LGBTQ representation in film and media, said in a statement that the comedian’s brand “has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”‘Not Offended’One Netflix employee, a trans woman named Terra Field, wrote a long thread on Twitter explaining the difference between being offended by something, as was being said about critics of Chappelle’s routine, and the material harm caused to trans people by the stereotypes his routine plays off of. The thread concludes with a short bio on each of the 39 trans women murdered in the US in 2021, noting each of them was “not offended.”On Monday, The Verge reported that Field, along with two other trans Netflix employees, had been suspended by the company. However, Netflix told the tech outlet that it was “absolutely untrue” that she had been suspended for tweeting about the show, adding that “our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.” Instead, they said the three had attempted to attend a director-level meeting they hadn’t been invited to.In an internal email sent prior to the suspensions, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos rejected calls to remove “The Closer” or that it had “crossed the line,” and told employees that the company’s commitment to inclusion was demonstrated by it running titles such as “Sex Education” and “Disclosure,” a documentary about the damage caused by negative representation of trans people in Hollywood over the years.Trans Workers Fight BackField was reinstated on Tuesday. However, after Sarandos doubled down on the harmlessness of Chappelle’s jokes, the company’s wider community of trans employees and their supportive coworkers are now calling for a wider protest.“With ‘The Closer,’ we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc,)" Sarandos told Variety in a Wednesday interview.Out Magazine, a cultural publication for LGBTQ people, responded to Sarandos’ comments by tweeting a short clip from “Disclosure” in which “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton explains the direct link between violence against trans women committed by men and how trans women are represented in film.On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported, after viewing discussion in a company Slack chat shown to them by several employees, that a mass walkout was being planned for October 20.“I encourage all [members of] Trans* and allies not to work for Netflix that day,” read a message viewed by the Times, referring to the company’s transgender resource group “Trans*,” which includes at least 800 people. The company employs roughly 12,000 workers.However, the Times notes that the protest isn’t aimed at getting “The Closer'' removed from Netflix. Instead, they want the media giant to commit to increasing the amount of LGBTQ content on its video streaming platform.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

protests, transgender, netflix, lgbtq, davechappelle, us, comedy