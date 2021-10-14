Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
The Symbolic Presence of the Black Misleadership Class Only Benefits White Supremacy
The Symbolic Presence of the Black Misleadership Class Only Benefits White Supremacy
Climate Change and Settler Colonialism, Elections in Chile, China's Extreme Poverty Eradication Campaign 14.10.2021
The Symbolic Presence of the Black Misleadership Class Only Benefits White Supremacy
Climate Change and Settler Colonialism, Elections in Chile, China’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Campaign
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a new report detailing the impacts of climate change already being felt by most of the world’s population, how climate change connects to white supremacy and settler-colonialism, how the victims of those systems are the same groups that have to face some of the worst effects of climate change, and the anglo-centrism of the climate provisions in the reconciliation bills.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA to discuss what’s at stake in the upcoming elections in Chile, the political landscape and the state of progressive forces in the country, and the longstanding issues that must be addressed by the new administration.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tings Chak, researcher and lead designer for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to discuss China’s campaign to eradicate extreme poverty and the role women played in that campaign, the offline and online organizing carried out by the All-China Women’s Federation, a mass women’s organization led by the Communist Party, the media silence about this campaign and other achievements in China, and the lessons that can be taken from the targeted aspect of this program.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana and Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss racist, homophobic, and misogynist tirades of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Stephen A. Smith’s flip-flopping on his condemnation of Gruden, the trend of wealthy Black people buying up property and how it fits into the myth of Black buying power, and Barack Obama’s lasting almost-holy status and its indictment of the Black misleadership class.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
by any means necessary

The Symbolic Presence of the Black Misleadership Class Only Benefits White Supremacy

10:40 GMT 14.10.2021
The Symbolic Presence of the Black Misleadership Class Only Benefits White Supremacy
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Climate Change and Settler Colonialism, Elections in Chile, China’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Campaign
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a new report detailing the impacts of climate change already being felt by most of the world’s population, how climate change connects to white supremacy and settler-colonialism, how the victims of those systems are the same groups that have to face some of the worst effects of climate change, and the anglo-centrism of the climate provisions in the reconciliation bills.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA to discuss what’s at stake in the upcoming elections in Chile, the political landscape and the state of progressive forces in the country, and the longstanding issues that must be addressed by the new administration.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tings Chak, researcher and lead designer for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to discuss China’s campaign to eradicate extreme poverty and the role women played in that campaign, the offline and online organizing carried out by the All-China Women’s Federation, a mass women’s organization led by the Communist Party, the media silence about this campaign and other achievements in China, and the lessons that can be taken from the targeted aspect of this program.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana and Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss racist, homophobic, and misogynist tirades of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Stephen A. Smith’s flip-flopping on his condemnation of Gruden, the trend of wealthy Black people buying up property and how it fits into the myth of Black buying power, and Barack Obama’s lasting almost-holy status and its indictment of the Black misleadership class.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
