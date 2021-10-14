Registration was successful!
The Media Focus on Emails of NFL Coach, After Avoiding Hunter Biden Emails
The Media Focus on Emails of NFL Coach, After Avoiding Hunter Biden Emails
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including William Shatner back on Earth after... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T10:40+0000
2021-10-14T10:40+0000
The Media Focus on Emails of NFL Coach, After Avoiding Hunter Biden Emails
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including William Shatner back on Earth after becoming the oldest person to visit space, and emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal the President and his son may have had shared bank accounts.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Protests in Greece, School Board Meetings, and The Strategy of Tension
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Writing Techniques, Committees Writing Legislation, and The Deep State

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the protests against vaccine mandates, airline flights canceled, and Nordic countries' handling of COVID-19. Kim talked about certain countries banning COVID-19 vaccines for different age groups. Kim discussed the videos of school board meetings and the possibility of a civil war.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the infrastructure bill, economic stimulus, and Mike Pompeo. Ted spoke about Mike Pompeo expected to run for President in 2024 and Cory Booker possibly running in 2024. Ted discussed the video of Kamala Harris with child actors and President Biden's approval rating.
idaho, radio, us, iraq, nyc, vaccine, mandate, southwest airlines, the backstory, аудио

The Media Focus on Emails of NFL Coach, After Avoiding Hunter Biden Emails

10:40 GMT 14.10.2021
The Media Focus on Emails of NFL Coach, After Avoiding Hunter Biden Emails
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including William Shatner back on Earth after becoming the oldest person to visit space, and emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal the President and his son may have had shared bank accounts.
GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Protests in Greece, School Board Meetings, and The Strategy of Tension
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Writing Techniques, Committees Writing Legislation, and The Deep State
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the protests against vaccine mandates, airline flights canceled, and Nordic countries' handling of COVID-19. Kim talked about certain countries banning COVID-19 vaccines for different age groups. Kim discussed the videos of school board meetings and the possibility of a civil war.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the infrastructure bill, economic stimulus, and Mike Pompeo. Ted spoke about Mike Pompeo expected to run for President in 2024 and Cory Booker possibly running in 2024. Ted discussed the video of Kamala Harris with child actors and President Biden's approval rating.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
