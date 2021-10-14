Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/state-dept-posts-1mln-reward-for-pakistani-smuggler-who-helps-migrants-enter-us-1089925064.html
State Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
State Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US announced rewards totalling $2 million in a bid to close down a network operated by human smuggler Abid Ali Khan that facilitates... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T14:18+0000
2021-10-14T14:18+0000
pakistan
news
world
united states
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089182992_0:120:2049:1272_1920x0_80_0_0_82f0d8cbe44288a52f328a206227ac3e.jpg
The first of two rewards, worth up to $1 million, is for information leading to Khan’s arrest and conviction while a second $1 million is offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Khan’s human smuggling network, Price said in a press release.In April 2021, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment of Ali Khan, charging the smuggler with conspiracy to help aliens illegally enter the US. The move coincided with the Treasury Department’s imposition of sanctions against the smuggler and his smuggling network, according to the release.The rewards are offered under State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which has paid rewards totalling $135 million and brought more than 75 transnational criminals to justice since the program began in 1986, the release said.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089182992_96:0:1951:1391_1920x0_80_0_0_8d49df4472f5d5196cae46c5619b0c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, news, world, united states, migrants

State Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US

14:18 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / OFFICE OF US CONGRESSMAN TONY GONZALESMigrants stand by the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. OFFICE OF U.S. CONGRESSMAN TONY GONZALES (TX-23)/via REUTERS
Migrants stand by the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. OFFICE OF U.S. CONGRESSMAN TONY GONZALES (TX-23)/via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / OFFICE OF US CONGRESSMAN TONY GONZALES
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US announced rewards totalling $2 million in a bid to close down a network operated by human smuggler Abid Ali Khan that facilitates travel for undocumented migrants seeking to reach the United States from the Middle East and southwest Asia, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
The first of two rewards, worth up to $1 million, is for information leading to Khan’s arrest and conviction while a second $1 million is offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Khan’s human smuggling network, Price said in a press release.
"Smuggling organizations like Ali Khan’s take advantage of vulnerable populations, pose high risk, and gravely endanger the individuals being smuggled. Persons smuggled to the United States are often subject to perilous travel through South and Central America, which can involve many days of walking through difficult terrain with little food or water, with many falling victim to robbery and abuse during the journey," Price said.
In April 2021, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment of Ali Khan, charging the smuggler with conspiracy to help aliens illegally enter the US. The move coincided with the Treasury Department’s imposition of sanctions against the smuggler and his smuggling network, according to the release.
The rewards are offered under State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which has paid rewards totalling $135 million and brought more than 75 transnational criminals to justice since the program began in 1986, the release said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:01 GMTAstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says
14:50 GMTAfghan Civil Servants Once Employed by Taliban May Reportedly Be Exempt From US Terror-Related Bans
14:45 GMTHindus Celebrating 'Durga Puja' Attacked in Bangladesh Over Quran Desecration Claims
14:18 GMTState Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
13:58 GMT'Beautiful Body': Ex-Mortuary Worker in Kenya 'Admits to Having Sex With Dead Women'
13:55 GMTSyria’s Anti-Daesh Allies Vow to Respond to Alleged Israeli, US Aggression Over Palmyra
13:40 GMTNATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway, Calls for Unity Against Hatred, Violence
13:11 GMT‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
12:48 GMTJavid 'Sorry' for COVID-19 Losses After Report Decries One of UK's 'Worst Public Health Failures'
12:39 GMTWATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
12:16 GMTMemes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
12:11 GMTUS Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
12:06 GMTAndrew Cuomo Got Chewed Out by Father Over Women's 'T*ties' Appraisal, 'Penis Politics' Book Claims
12:01 GMTChina Builds New Missile-Armed Heavy Drone Capable of Evading Enemy Air Defences
11:39 GMTNorway Police Treating Kongsberg Bow Shooting as Terror Attack
11:33 GMTPutin: Traditional Values ​Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism
11:30 GMTAs Protesters Killed in Beirut, What is Going On in Lebanon and Why is There a Fear of Civil War?
11:28 GMTSuspect in Norway Bow Attack Violated Restraining Order From Relative in 2020, Reports Say
11:17 GMTRare Conjoined Turtles With Two Heads and One Body Hatch in Massachusetts
11:16 GMTDuterte's Quip About Vaccinating People in Their Sleep Was a Joke, Spokesman Says