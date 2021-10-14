https://sputniknews.com/20211014/state-dept-posts-1mln-reward-for-pakistani-smuggler-who-helps-migrants-enter-us-1089925064.html

State Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US

State Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US announced rewards totalling $2 million in a bid to close down a network operated by human smuggler Abid Ali Khan that facilitates... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T14:18+0000

2021-10-14T14:18+0000

2021-10-14T14:18+0000

pakistan

news

world

united states

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089182992_0:120:2049:1272_1920x0_80_0_0_82f0d8cbe44288a52f328a206227ac3e.jpg

The first of two rewards, worth up to $1 million, is for information leading to Khan’s arrest and conviction while a second $1 million is offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Khan’s human smuggling network, Price said in a press release.In April 2021, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment of Ali Khan, charging the smuggler with conspiracy to help aliens illegally enter the US. The move coincided with the Treasury Department’s imposition of sanctions against the smuggler and his smuggling network, according to the release.The rewards are offered under State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which has paid rewards totalling $135 million and brought more than 75 transnational criminals to justice since the program began in 1986, the release said.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pakistan, news, world, united states, migrants