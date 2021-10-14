https://sputniknews.com/20211014/situation-in-kongsberg-after-bow-and-arrow-attack-1089908676.html

Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack

Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack

Wednesday evening, a man brandishing a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, Norway let arrows fly, leaving five people dead and two more injured. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T06:51+0000

2021-10-14T06:51+0000

2021-10-14T06:51+0000

europe

norway

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089908651_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e08e89511e8d129599c70f9d8a71f077.jpg

Live from Norway after a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, 70 km from Oslo on Wednesday evening.According to the police, a man carried out the attack around 18:30 local time in different areas of Kongsberg.A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained over suspicions of staging the deadly archery attack, police said on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, norway, attack