Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
Wednesday evening, a man brandishing a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, Norway let arrows fly, leaving five people dead and two more injured. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
Live from Norway after a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, 70 km from Oslo on Wednesday evening.According to the police, a man carried out the attack around 18:30 local time in different areas of Kongsberg.A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained over suspicions of staging the deadly archery attack, police said on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Situation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
Wednesday evening, a man brandishing a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, Norway let arrows fly, leaving five people dead and two more injured.
Live from Norway after a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, 70 km from Oslo on Wednesday evening.
According to the police, a man carried out the attack around 18:30 local time in different areas of Kongsberg.
A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained over suspicions of staging the deadly archery attack, police said on Thursday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!